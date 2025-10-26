Community Transit moves to two-year budget process for 2026-27, with public comment now open

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Community Transit has introduced its draft 2026-27 budget for public comment. The agency is proposing an 18% increase in overall transit service during the next two years with more frequent bus service and expanded Zip Shuttle service planned.

The proposed 2026-27 budget is available for review at communitytransit.org/budget and the public is invited to comment through Nov. 14.

Community Transit proposes balanced budgets with fully funded reserves and operating revenues ($282.1 million in 2026 and $290.3 million in 2027), exceeding operating expenditures ($277.2 million in 2026 and $282.9 million in 2027) both years.

In a news release, the agency also said it will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026 with a public celebration and other remembrances of its 50 years of service to Snohomish County.

“As we mark 50 years of serving Snohomish County residents, we look forward to adding more bus service, more transit security officers, and more ways for people to get around safely and quickly,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz.

The agency said the 2026-27 budget carries out the first two years of Community Transit’s six-year Transit Development Plan, which itself is a short-term roadmap for the agency’s 30-year Journey 2050 long-range transit plan.

Customer and employee safety are featured in the 2026-27 budget. Community Transit will continue to expand its transit security staffing by adding 14 new transit security officers (TSOs) to its staff of 34 TSOs, allowing for 24/7 staffing of the agency’s Security Operations Center. The two-year budget also includes funding for installation of driver barrier doors in all Community Transit buses, which will begin later this year.

The agency said it will launch in initiative to improve bus stop design and amenities throughout the service area, with the goal of providing better safety and convenience for customers. Other safety projects include an upgraded CAD-RMS system for dispatching security personnel, as well as improved scaffolding and fall protection systems and replacement of bus lifts in the maintenance shop. This budget also funds amenities for bus drivers at park and rides.

Learn more and share your input on the proposed budget by Nov. 14:

Visit the website: ctgo.org/budget

Email: budget@commtrans.org

Social: Facebook @communitytransit, Instagram @communitytransit and LinkedIn @Community Transit

Mail: Community Transit, Administrative Office, 2312 W Casino Rd., Everett, WA 98204

Call: 425-353-7433 (RIDE)

Public hearing: Community Transit Board Meeting, 3 p.m., Nov. 6 (sign up at communitytransit.org/how-to-attend-a-meeting). The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person attendance and an online option available. Visit the Board of Directors page and click on Upcoming Meetings for meeting materials and information on how to participate or listen.