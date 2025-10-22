Council committee addresses meeting presentation rules, code revisions and financial policies

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Councilmembers continued discussing rules around group presentations at council meetings.

City planning staff provided updates on code development projects and zoning.

The council agreed to creation of a resolution aimed at clarifying City policy regarding priorities for repayment of a $6 million interfund loan and replenishment of reserves.

The council authorized placement of a lien on City-owned property at Civic Center Playfield Park to allow construction of the new Edmonds Boys & Girls Club building.

Whether and how the Edmonds City Council should offer time during their business meetings for presentations from community groups was the topic of a lengthy conversation during the council’s Tuesday night Committee of the Whole meeting.

The topic came up as part of the committee’s discussion of proposed adjustments to the council’s rules and procedures, which are supposed to be reviewed in odd years. The Council first discussed a new rule related to community group presentations during its Sept. 16 meeting and Tuesday’s discussion — like that at the September meeting — was robust.

Councilmember Vivian Olson, who has been overseeing the rules and procedures updates, explained that the current proposal reduced the number of allowed community group presentations from no more than monthly to no more than four per year, added a cap of no more than once per two-year period, and also added a requirement for sponsorship of such presentations by a council majority vote. The latest draft also makes it clear that this rule doesn’t apply to presentations by City boards and commissions and other jurisdictions, such as the school district. In addition, it clarifies that “political” issues would not be an acceptable topic. As written, the proposal called for presenting groups to be nonprofit organizations.

Councilmembers raised additional ideas for consideration. Councilmember Will Chen suggested that for-profit organizations be allowed to present but that was opposed by others as being too commercial. “I would be very concerned about developers seeking to use that avenue to promote projects,” Councilmember Jenna Nand said.

Nand suggested that requiring the presenter to be a nonprofit should be expanded to include not-for-profit groups, noting that some smaller groups don’t have an official 501(c)3 tax status but have worthy ideas to present.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch said she was opposed adding such a procedure for group presentations. “This is such an open door to just unintended consequences,” Dotsch said, noting that representatives of nonprofit organizations are “still getting salaries, they still do development. I mean, you’re kind of niching one group. And then are they within the city? Are they out of state?”

“I feel we’re going down a path that’s just not going to end well,” Dotsch added.

Olson agreed to work on the language for this and other rules prior to bringing them back to the Council for further consideration.

Another major topic of conversation Tuesday was work on the City’s development code, and the advantages of considering creation of a unified development code.

Senior Planner Brad Shipley said that a unified development code “really takes all the code components that are related to development and packages them up all into one cohesive zoning ordinance.” Nearby jurisdictions — including Lynnwood, Shoreline, Marysville and Snohomish County — are moving to this process, he added.

The Municipal Services Research Center, a nonprofit that provides legal and policy guidance to local governments, explains that unified development codes “integrate multiple types of land use and development regulations into one location of a municipal or county code. This often includes combining and locating a zoning code, subdivision regulations, critical areas ordinance, and development review procedures into a single title of a local government’s code document.”

Edmonds’ current development code was first put into place “60 to 75 years ago and it’s evolved piecemeal over that time,” Shipley said. “So rarely have we ever taken a holistic view of how the code functions.”

As a result, when staff makes code updates, it is often done “in silos, with each department addressing issues independently,” he said. “The code itself has become a patchwork of fixes, rather than a unified framework.” A result, application requirements become unclear and critical information is often missing. “This leads to multiple rounds of revisions, increased project costs and delays, but also, importantly, increases the staff time and the amount of time the staff has to spend reviewing each and every permit,” he said.

Shipley said that staff are taking a more streamlined approach as they work on updating the City’s critical areas code. Sharing an example of the current code (below), he noted: “You have chapters, you have sections, you have articles, and those things are repeated in each of the different chapters, and there’s also a lot of redundancy built in here, where things are being repeated in a specific critical area type, so wetland or geologically hazard areas or something, and it’s being repeated in the beginning and repeated in each of those individual parts. So it’s just a lot of extra words and text that people have to get through to understand what’s going on.”

He then showed an example of the revised code, which will be provided to the council for review next week. “A lot of the content hasn’t really changed much — substantially, substantively — but by organizing it in this way, it’s much more clear where you’ve got to go and how to get there,” Shipley said.

Councilmember Chris Eck praised the concept, noting that it’s important for the staff to operate efficiently. Councilmember Nand wondered whether the city could coordinate code updates with neighboring jurisdictions for specific designations that cross borders, such as the Highway 99 corridor. Councilmember Will Chen asked about the cost of such work, noting that the city spent $650,000 on a consultant to help develop the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. Shipley replied that while there could be some consultant work involved, it would mostly be a staff-driven effort.

Councilmember Olson asked about a timeframe for the work, and Shipley estimated two to three years until completion.

The Council Committee of the Whole also heard an update from Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston on other areas of work in his department.

One piece of news was that the planning department discovered four parcels of land in the city’s Westgate neighborhood that are currently unzoned after being left out of the City’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, which also included the addition of neighborhood centers and hubs. To address this, staff will bring a one-year interim ordinance to the council next week to apply temporary zoning, with the idea of conducting further analysis on the parcel designations and having a review by the Edmonds Planning Board.

Another topic Clugston mentioned was development of a permanent Landmark Tree Code. That effort will be the focus of the City’s new urban forest planner, and hiring for that position is now underway. The intent is “to take a holistic look at these [code] chapters on residential trees, landscaping, the existing development tree code, and then the private property tree code, and pull them apart, put them back together in a more coherent way,” Clugston said.

He asked councilmembers if they had any particular requests as staff begins work on the code. Councilmember Nand said she would like the City to be able to designate a landmark tree that may be smaller than the 30-inch-diameter requirement “but which might be considered noteworthy or treasured in a neighborhood or on a piece of property.” Councilmember Eck agreed with that idea.

Councilmember Chen asked whether the City could initiate incentives for people who maintain landmark trees, and Nand wondered if property owners could receive a federal tax credit for landmark tree maintenance. Councilmember Dotsch also favored the idea of a tax credit.

In another matter, the Council directed the city attorney to work on a resolution aimed at addressing which should come first under Edmonds’ financial policy: repayment of the City’s $6 million interfund loan or replenishment of City reserves depleted to address Edmonds’ budget crisis.

According to a document presented by Councilmember Olson, the policy is “silent” on which should take precedence when both conditions exist. The Council “recognizes interfund loan repayment as the higher priority due to legal mandates for repayment and interest expenses associated with borrowing,” the document said.

Finally, the Committee agreed to place on next week’s council meeting consent agenda a resolution authorizing placement of a lien on City-owned property at Civic Center Playfield Park to allow construction of the new Edmonds Boys & Girls Club building there. The city has a ground lease with the club, but the lien is required by the Washington State Department of Commerce for project funding. The Club is providing a perfomance bond for the project, Parks and Recreation Director Angie Feser said.