Daughters of British Empire sponsoring British Bazaar in Edmonds Oct. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is sponsoring its annual British Bazaar from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 25 at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

The event features bagpiper at noon, yummy baked goodies and more. Proceeds will be donated to multiple nonprofit organizations.

The Daughters of the British Empire is a charitable, nonprofit, non-political, non-sectarian, voluntary American society of women of British and Commonwealth of Nations birth or ancestry. Learn more here