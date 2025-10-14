Dining Dog hosting Halloween event Oct. 25 at Firdale Village

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Dining Dog in Edmonds’ Firdale Village is hosting a Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 25.

Sign-up begins at noon at the restaurant, located at 9691 Firdale Ave., Edmonds. The Doggies Red Carpet costume walk starts around 12:30 p.m. with a pie-eating contest to follow.

Dogs are invited to dine in or take out meals after the event. Dmarie’s Doggie Boutique will be on site with pet fashions for purchase and Crib 2 Castle Photography will provide photos.