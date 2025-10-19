Saturday, October 18, 2025
HomeEventsRain's no match for costumed mutts during 20th annual Halloween Howl
Events

Rain’s no match for costumed mutts during 20th annual Halloween Howl

By
Nick Ng

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Dogs and their owners mingled during the 20th annual Halloween Howl at Edmonds Marina Dog Park. (Photos by Nick Ng)

Despite the chilly breeze and brief rain Saturday at the Edmonds off-leash dog park, 27 dogs and their humans showed off their costumes at the 20th annual Halloween Howl.

This event was first held in 2006 after the Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE) was founded in 2005. All funding from silent auctions are used to maintain the dog park, and local businesses and organizations have donated their products and services at each Halloween Howl.

Robin Hood, Little John and King John.
The Cat in the Hat.
Hot dog and hot dog vendor.
Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion.
Elphie and Glinda witches.
Batman and Robin.
Ladybug.
Batman and Batgirl.
Off Leash Area Edmonds co-founder Diane Buckshnis starts the costume contest.

OLAE spokesperson Diane Buckshnis said that the event raised about $1,200, which will cover the cost of new signage at the dog beach.

This year’s winners are:

Owner and dog combo

First place: Where’s Waldo.

Where’s Waldo.

Second place: Athena as police and prisoner.

Athena as police and prisoner.

Third place: Gracie as a biker.

Gracie as a biker.

Most original

First place: Sammy as astrodog.

Sammy as astrodog.

Second place:

Keiko and Mud as high school sweethearts.

Third place: Olive as fall sweater pumpkin spice.

Olive as fall sweater pumpkin spice.

Funniest

First place: Zahra as cowgirl.

Zahra as cowgirl.

Second place: March as Jaws and victim.

March as Jaws and victim.

Third place: Luci as clown and balloons.

Luci as clown and balloons.

Best in show: Where’s Waldo (again!)

Where’s Waldo also won best-in-show category.
One of the gift baskets for today’s winners.
One of the silent auction items.
Adopt a Boxer Rescue.
Three judges discuss who the winners should be.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO