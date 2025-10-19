Rain’s no match for costumed mutts during 20th annual Halloween Howl

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Despite the chilly breeze and brief rain Saturday at the Edmonds off-leash dog park, 27 dogs and their humans showed off their costumes at the 20th annual Halloween Howl.
This event was first held in 2006 after the Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE) was founded in 2005. All funding from silent auctions are used to maintain the dog park, and local businesses and organizations have donated their products and services at each Halloween Howl.
OLAE spokesperson Diane Buckshnis said that the event raised about $1,200, which will cover the cost of new signage at the dog beach.
This year’s winners are:
Owner and dog combo
First place: Where’s Waldo.
Second place: Athena as police and prisoner.
Third place: Gracie as a biker.
Most original
First place: Sammy as astrodog.
Second place:
Third place: Olive as fall sweater pumpkin spice.
Funniest
First place: Zahra as cowgirl.
Second place: March as Jaws and victim.
Third place: Luci as clown and balloons.
Best in show: Where’s Waldo (again!)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.