Reader view: Edmonds can no longer thrive on a flawed funding model

I’m writing not from my position as a city councilmember, but as a longtime resident and neighbor who cares deeply about Edmonds and has spent years engaged in how our city functions — and where it struggles. I strongly support the upcoming levy, Proposition 1, because Edmonds can no longer thrive on a flawed funding model.

For far too long, Edmonds has been unable to avoid the very limited, and difficult revenue options without coming to the voters for a levy lid lift, asking our residents to support additional property tax revenue to shore up our well-loved programs. The City has been hesitant to adopt policies that would grow and diversify its tax base — like annexing Aurora Village in the 1990s (now home to Home Depot and Costco), targeting commercial development and revisiting zoning to allow smarter growth in strategic areas of the city, and introducing new non-property revenue tools like our peer cities do — such as paid parking, a small B&O tax and increased impact fees for developers. Each of these could have shifted part of the financial load from homeowners to non-residents, businesses and developers so that every stakeholder shares in the financial stability and future prosperity of Edmonds. Thankfully, the city is looking at these tools as wells as others.

What’s been the cause of this prolonged hesitation? Historically, the desire to preserve Edmonds’ character and small-town charm has caused some to avoid making the difficult decisions necessary for a thriving city. Specifically, we’ve failed to grow and diversify the City’s revenue streams proportional to rising expenses. This approach has limited our ability to build a sustainable financial foundation — one that can keep pace with the rising costs of delivering essential services. When coupled with the absence of a state income tax, and the impacts of the 2002 Initiative 747, limiting property tax growth to up to 1%, the result is what you see now: a city that depends heavily on property taxes to fund itself.

Skepticism is something we often see here. We’re told by some this is a problem caused by overspending and waste. If only it were this simple! In actuality, the issue is much more complex. Edmonds operates more leanly than most cities its size. Core departments like parks, police, planning and economic development have operated below capacity for years. Compared to our peers, we have far fewer full-time staff — which limits the City’s ability to meet the level of service our residents expect. Our amazing city employees are continually asked to do more with less, ever more so recently due to more than $8 million in brutal cuts we made to staffing and services just this past year. The impact to staff, and the feedback we hear from them, is something worth reflecting on — for all of us.

We’ve reached a point when continuing to underinvest isn’t sustainable. We risk losing out on the very things that make Edmonds such a special place in the world. Proposition 1 helps us catch back up while we put into place the long-term strategies and sound solutions to responsibly and sustainably grow and diversify our city’s revenue streams.

This is my “why” for supporting Proposition 1 this November. I hope you’ll join me in voting yes.

Susan Paine is an Edmonds resident and Edmonds City Councilmember. All endorsements and statements in support of the levy contained herein are given in the author’s personal capacity as private citizen.