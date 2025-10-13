Reader view: Edmonds can no longer thrive on a flawed funding model

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
I’m writing not from my position as a city councilmember, but as a longtime resident and neighbor who cares deeply about Edmonds and has spent years engaged in how our city functions — and where it struggles. I strongly support the upcoming levy, Proposition 1, because Edmonds can no longer thrive on a flawed funding model.
For far too long, Edmonds has been unable to avoid the very limited, and difficult revenue options without coming to the voters for a levy lid lift, asking our residents to support additional property tax revenue to shore up our well-loved programs. The City has been hesitant to adopt policies that would grow and diversify its tax base — like annexing Aurora Village in the 1990s (now home to Home Depot and Costco), targeting commercial development and revisiting zoning to allow smarter growth in strategic areas of the city, and introducing new non-property revenue tools like our peer cities do — such as paid parking, a small B&O tax and increased impact fees for developers. Each of these could have shifted part of the financial load from homeowners to non-residents, businesses and developers so that every stakeholder shares in the financial stability and future prosperity of Edmonds. Thankfully, the city is looking at these tools as wells as others.
What’s been the cause of this prolonged hesitation? Historically, the desire to preserve Edmonds’ character and small-town charm has caused some to avoid making the difficult decisions necessary for a thriving city. Specifically, we’ve failed to grow and diversify the City’s revenue streams proportional to rising expenses. This approach has limited our ability to build a sustainable financial foundation — one that can keep pace with the rising costs of delivering essential services. When coupled with the absence of a state income tax, and the impacts of the 2002 Initiative 747, limiting property tax growth to up to 1%, the result is what you see now: a city that depends heavily on property taxes to fund itself.
Skepticism is something we often see here. We’re told by some this is a problem caused by overspending and waste. If only it were this simple! In actuality, the issue is much more complex. Edmonds operates more leanly than most cities its size. Core departments like parks, police, planning and economic development have operated below capacity for years. Compared to our peers, we have far fewer full-time staff — which limits the City’s ability to meet the level of service our residents expect. Our amazing city employees are continually asked to do more with less, ever more so recently due to more than $8 million in brutal cuts we made to staffing and services just this past year. The impact to staff, and the feedback we hear from them, is something worth reflecting on — for all of us.
We’ve reached a point when continuing to underinvest isn’t sustainable. We risk losing out on the very things that make Edmonds such a special place in the world. Proposition 1 helps us catch back up while we put into place the long-term strategies and sound solutions to responsibly and sustainably grow and diversify our city’s revenue streams.
This is my “why” for supporting Proposition 1 this November. I hope you’ll join me in voting yes.
Susan Paine is an Edmonds resident and Edmonds City Councilmember. All endorsements and statements in support of the levy contained herein are given in the author’s personal capacity as private citizen.
Thank you Susan for your leadership for making the hard decisions to put our city and our citizens’ future first!
Ya we can’t survive on the flawed business model. A new model is necessary to sustain Edmonds into the future, but this levy does nothing to that end.
No thank you, Susan.
You want us to believe you’re writing as a “private citizen.” What does that even mean? It’s completely disingenuous. You don’t get to separate your title when you’re part of the same mayor and council team that has failed to right the ship in Edmonds.
Over the past several years, this administration has pushed through utility rate hikes, the RFA levy, stormwater increases, transportation fees — and now another massive property-tax lift under Proposition 1. Add a proposed B&O tax to the mix, and residents and small businesses are being squeezed from every direction.
We’ve got $4.3M missing from the Nelson / Rosen transition. Where are you on that?
Let’s be clear: you can preserve Edmonds’ small-town charm and invest strategically. They aren’t mutually exclusive. Unfortunately, you’re part of the status quo — avoiding the difficult, expertise-driven decisions needed for a thriving city.
We need subject-matter experts guiding Edmonds, not another layer of well-intentioned “non-profit executives” trying to shape municipal policy with statewide implications. You don’t run a city like a charity. You run it like an organization that demands efficiency, transparency, and measurable results.
Taxing your way out of inefficiency isn’t leadership. It’s avoidance. Edmonds deserves professional, data-driven management — not another emotional appeal to “just trust us” from the same voices that created this mess.
Susan Paine is correct. There is a flawed business model. The flaw is the city leadership. Fortunately, there is a solution. Vote No, then vote to elect Erika Barnett and Glenda Krull to our CC to provide new financial stewardship.
Thank you, CM Paine, for sharing your perspective. That said, I’m still waiting for a clear explanation regarding a recurring claim—one you’ve echoed—that the city has made $8 million in “brutal cuts” to staffing and services. I’ve reviewed the adopted budget, and the numbers simply don’t support that assertion.
This excerpt from the budget outlines wage and benefit allocations for city staff since 2022:
https://d38u6hukd4et5m.cloudfront.net/laborexpenditures.png
Where, exactly, are these substantial reductions? The figures show consistent increases, not cuts. Aren’t the budget documents the legal mechanism by which taxpayer money is allocated rather than some spreadsheet of headcount I see floating around?
Additionally, the notion that Edmonds is struggling because revenues haven’t kept pace with inflation continues to circulate. But again, the data tells a different story.
This chart—sourced directly from the city’s comprehensive financial reports going back to 2003—shows that total revenues have consistently outpaced inflation:
https://d38u6hukd4et5m.cloudfront.net/growthrateVCpi.png
Property taxes are just one component. The city benefits from multiple revenue streams, and collectively, they’ve grown faster than the cost of living. These facts deserve acknowledgment in any honest discussion about fiscal policy.
Let’s ground our decisions in data—not talking points.
