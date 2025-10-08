Edmonds City Council approves most of Mayor’s 2026 proposed budget with some questions, few changes

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds City Councilmembers approved most of Mayor Mike Rosen’s proposed 2026 mid-biennium budget modification Tuesday night, with a handful of amendments to eliminate some requested positions in the 2026 budget.

Key takeaways:

Police, parks, planning, public works and court budget amendments approved with few changes.

More budget discussions take place Wednesday at 5 p.m.

City sales tax revenues remain flat.

The amended 2026 budget assumes the $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift before voters Nov. 4 will pass. The lift aims to get Edmonds out of its current budget crisis and on the road to long-term financial stability.

Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum kicked off discussion by acknowledging a year of change and opportunity. “We have been disassembled and have an opportunity to put things back together in a way that’s more transparent,” he said.

The budget hearing and discussion provided more detailed descriptions, impacts and staffing for projects, programs and services for levy lid lift priority areas: Police, Parks, Planning, Streets and Sidewalks.

Edmonds Proposition 1, the $14.5 million levy lid lift, is on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

Fewer than 15 people showed up in council chambers, another 12 were online and just four people spoke during the public hearing on the budget, which Rosen unveiled during a budget address last week. Public comments focused on transparency and financial accountability.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch voted against most amendments. “The budget… is without any projections or strategic outlook. It’s very concerning,” she said. “We don’t know where this is going to go, especially in the six years [of the levy lid lift].

Police budget

The amended police budget adds $1.63 million. Since 2024, the department lost 10 positions, reducing the number of officers from 58 to 48. This budget restores funding for 10 officers, including:

Four patrol officers, a crime analyst, three traffic enforcement officers (including parking), a police services assistant and a detective. The budget moves emergency management and human services into the police department and restores the now-grant-funded position of victim advocate/social worker.

These positions will enhance response time and crime prevention, focus on proactive policing in high crime areas and address speeding and safety, Police Chief Loi Dawkins said. It also includes additional support for public records due to increased red-light camera requests

With these positions “I would expect to see a level of efficiency that’s increased,” Dawkins said. That comes from having back-ups for public disclosure, managing evidence and processing reports.

There was enthusiastic support for traffic enforcement from all councilmembers, in neighborhoods ranging from Meadowdale to Firdale. “The Meadowdale community has concerns,” said Councilmember Will Chen.

Councilmember Vivian Olson made a motion to remove one of five traffic enforcement positions to free up funds to move around funds as necessary. That motion did not pass.

Councilmember Dotsch asked about expected revenue from adding more enforcement officers. Dawkins said she focuses on the problems to be addressed like speeding, DUI patrols and safety, and couldn’t not provide details on revenue.

The idea was raised about adding more automated cameras. “Ferry traffic issues, neighborhood issues, [cameras] won’t necessarily address those issues, especially in neighborhoods,” Dawkins said, adding those issues are best addressed through a traffic enforcement officer.

Councilmember Jenna Nand said she appreciated the human touch with enforcement. “It’s an opportunity to educate,” she said,

The police budget amendment passed 6-1, with Dotsch opposed.

Parks budget

The parks department lost 33 positions (some very part-time) during the financial crisis. Currently, eight vacancies remain. Edmonds residents saw restroom closures, dry parks, more graffiti and more trash.

Director Angie Feser reminded the council that parks manages 47 parks covering 235 acres and one mile of well-used waterfront.

It’s been a tough year, she said. For example, “April was very dry. We lost a lot of plants. They look dormant. They’re not. They’re dead,” Feser said.

The amended budget adds $1.33 million. It restores funding for four maintenance workers, seven seasonal beach rangers (each of those positions are part time, working 300 hours per year), a program assistant and an environmental education and sustainability coordinator.

It adds two new positions: a new lead maintenance worker to work and manage park maintenance teams and a capital park planner. The planner will focus on trail and bridge design and update projects like the underwater dive park.

It also upgrades the volunteer coordinator from part time to full time.

The parks positions support routine maintenance, create opportunity to plan long-term solutions, maintain the health of natural resources and beaches, ensure continued operations and offerings of parks and recreational facilities, and restore Frances Anderson Center staffing, Feser said

“This budget gives us the ability to plan and manage comprehensive solutions for park amenities and environmental stewardship,” she said, adding it takes about 1,000 hours of work each week to keep parks in shape. Right now, the department has about 650 hours available. That work includes everything from cleaning trash cans to mowing lawns.

One priority project is 45-acre Yost Park, which includes improvements to trails and bridges. “Probably one-year planning and design and permits. Then another year to do the improvements,” Feser said.

Currently, the department is focused on emergency deferred maintenance and looks forward to the bigger projects, she said.

Councilmember Olson wondered why the volunteer coordinator is full time instead of the previous half time. Feser said that person has a unique skill set to organize a lot of people who can generally only work on the weekend or with an Eagle Scout on a big project.

Councilmember Chris Eck strongly supported the full-time volunteer. The community asks “why aren’t we doing more to utilize volunteers who are very eager to help us. It seems to me by installing this staff we’re actually gearing up to be able to do what the community is asking,” Eck said.

Nand asked about using AmeriCorps and other service programs from the federal government. “It would be great if we could offer up our salmon habitat or marsh or other places that desperately need help,” she said.

Councilmember Dotsch asked if this volunteer position could work with other departments and not just parks. Feser said she could see that idea working with rain gardens, which may fall into the public works department, or something similar.

Even with the requested new money, Feser set expectations for recovery. “It takes time to rebuild a program,” she said.

The parks budget amended budget passed 5-2, with Councilmembers Dotsch and Chen voting against.

Planning and development budget

Councilmembers noted this department, which manages everything from code enforcement to permits and the comprehensive plan and housing, had shown the most change in 2025, including new tools and training like LEAN business practices, data and metrics to track progress and new technology to improve customer services. The council also acknowledged new unfunded state mandates for permitting and the changes in housing density.

The amended budget adds $1.6 million to the department.

The funding would proactively manage growth, improve customer service in permitting and code enforcement, and move economic development to planning and development to improve community and business project and program alignment, said Director Mike Clugston.

It returns funding to five positions, including two current part-time administrative assistants, two planners and an environmental programs manager. These positions would, in part, support new unfunded state mandates on quick permit approval. Failure to turn permits quickly would result in lost funds for the city. “We are going to see more larger buildings on Highway 99 and the hubs and centers,” Clugston said, referencing the need for permit experts.

The proposal adds three new positions: housing program coordinator, code enforcement officer and economic development manager – a position recently held by Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum at the director level.

Councilmember Dotsch questioned the need for a housing program coordinator. Councilmember Olson agreed. She said “partnering with others or another agency through an interlocal agreement” might be an option. Other councilmembers saw the position’s duties more broadly, similar to a collector and distributor of housing information and opportunity connecting people to financing and funding partners.

Clugston said he sees the “housing program manager, economic development manager and environmental programs manager as catalysts. They work in planning and development but also go out and cross boundaries. We’ve been siloed to some extent in the past.”

The motion to remove the housing coordinator position failed with Chen, Olsen and Dotsch voting yes.

A second motion was made to remove the proposed structural engineer/plans examiner. Olson said she didn’t see the volume of work. Councilmember Paine disagreed and said she sees green building work in the future. Director Clugston said the engineer would also be reviewing plans.

That motion passed 4-3.

The amended budget – without the structural engineer – passed 4-3 with Olson, Chen and Dotsch voting no.

Public works budget

The public works budget included the “Streets, Sidewalks and Supporting Facilities” portion of the levy.

The amended budget adds $1.8 million. It includes addressing the backlog of street maintenance, building new sidewalks and ADA ramps, and removing trip hazards. It Includes construction work on city-owned buildings and daily janitorial services and long-term planning for larger projects.

It restores funding for five employees, including two concrete workers for sidewalks, a custodian and maintenance workers. It includes new funding for 6.5 employees including custodians, a building maintenance and operations facilities project manager, and an engineering permit tech.

This amended budget passed 5-2 with Chen and Dotsch voting no.

Court budget

Edmonds Municipal Court requested three new court clerks to manage red-light camera infractions and the growing number of public disclosure requests. Red-light camera revenue cannot be used until tickets are processed.

The discussion daylighted an issue regarding ticket tracking. Currently all infractions – red-light cameras, speeding in a school zone and, parking in a disabled spot – are in one ‘bucket’ for accounting purposes. It takes time to separate out the red-light camera infractions. The court, like many courts, is using outdated technology and is waiting on a new system.

Other proposed amendments

Councilmember Nand requested adding $20,000 for audio visual equipment. Currently council AV issues fall to the city clerk. That motion failed.

A second measure to restore funding of $10,000 to the council training budget passed. Councilmembers noted that new councilmembers will benefit from the training. That motion passed 7-0.

What’s next for the budget

The council will tackle a few leftover pieces of budget discussion in a special session Wednesday night at 5 p.m.

The numbers

The 2025-2026 budget had two buckets of money to understand. The first is the $6 million interfund loan for 2025 that must be repaid with interest within two years (2026/2027). The modified 2026 budget pays for that.

The second is another $6 million already factored in to the 2026 budget.

The original 2026 budget assumed a $6 million levy lid lift in 2025 with funds delivered in 2026. That $6 million lift became $14.5 million. That leaves an additional $8 million in new money going forward, not $14.5 million.

If the $14.5 million levy does not pass, the council will use cuts outlined in Resolution 1570 to balance the budget. Those cuts will be debated between Nov. 5 and Dec. 31 when a final balanced budget must be submitted.

In terms of revenue generation, the city is exploring several other taxes, including a business and occupations tax, a transportation benefit district tax and a cultural services sales tax. The council approved a public safety tax earlier this year.

Councilmember Nand asked City Finance Director Richard Gould if there comes a point where Edmonds has too much sales tax and it depresses local business. “I’m sensitive to what our local retailers are feeling with the Trump tariffs,” she said.

“I am working with Todd and the mayor on that right now,” Gould said. “What’s the best use of this and how does it impact the community?”

City financial update

Gould shared the monthly financial update. Sales tax revenues are higher than the same period as last year, but remain flat and are sliding downward slightly for this year.

Gould reported that red-light cameras had generated $1.3 million since June with labor costs at $360,000. The outlook is a slight downward trend in September.

Councilmember Olson asked detailed questions about capital projects, including funding and timelines and who would perform the work. “If we could just get the transparency and see where those numbers slide to… this was one of the commenters’ questions,” Olson said, referring to public comments earlier in the evening.

Gould agreed to provide the council with updated documents.

Throughout the city financial update, councilmembers asked for documentation surrounding vacancies, balance reserves and financial reporting that will make transactions and data easier to understand.