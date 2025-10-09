Edmonds City Council completes 2026 budget work, sets stage for Dec. 9 vote

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

The Edmonds City Council agrees to add two analysts, two IT specialists and a webmaster as part of the city’s mid-biennial budget update.

Councilmembers thank city staff for their 2026 budget work.

The Council thanks outgoing City Clerk Scott Passey for his service.

The Edmonds City Council finished its review of the 2026 mid-biennium budget modification proposal Wednesday, Oct. 8 and unanimously approved directing the city attorney to draft budget ordinance for a Dec. 9. vote.

Also on Wednesday night, the council discussed the few remaining positions in human resources, the city administration, finance and IT as part of the mid-biennial budget adjustment.

The Oct. 8 meeting was a continuation of the council’s Oct. 7 meeting to finish work on the budget.

The city administration asked councilmembers to restore funding for a full-time human resources department analyst. Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum said there was a need for this position, noting the city’s recent huge staff turnover, the need to hire more employees and improve the on- and off-boarding process, and work to coordinate interviews and new union contracts.

“Job descriptions are not updated. We have position descriptions that have mayor signatures from two mayors ago,” Tatum said.

Councilmember Chris Eck agreed. “Even if the levy doesn’t pass, it’s justified,” she said, referring to the $14.5 million levy proposal before voters on the Nov. 4 ballot. Most of the funding for the budget modifications are contingent on the levy’s passage. Mayor Mike Rosen has said he will present a revised budget if the levy fails.

The city also proposed adding an administration management analyst.

Tatum described this position as getting to the long-range planning and goal setting the public is asking for. “We don’t have a coherent collective set of KPIs [Key Performance Indicators] that we are setting ourselves against,” Tatum said.

“We have programs. Are they being run efficiently? Are they achieving their goals? What’s missing?” Tatum said. “These are things we need to think about that cross department lines. How do we do it? What information do we need?”

The administration management analyst would do this work, Tatum said.

“I envision in 2026, a series of conversations about our strategy and how we are measuring our success. It’s a continuous improvement process. We communicate out to the public and us in this room,” he concluded.

“This will help the entire city,” Councilmember Will Chen said in supporting the proposal.

Two new positions were requested in the IT area to manage cyberthreats and keep technical and network systems up and running at the wastewater treatment plant and utilities.

The administration also proposed adding the position of webmaster.

“Does this mean we will get an updated website?” asked Councilmember Jenna Nand. “Yes,” said Brian Tuley, IT manager.

All of the proposed positions were approved as part of the budget update that will appear before councilmembers for a final vote on Dec. 9.

The meeting concluded with councilmembers thanking city staff for their hard work on the budget.

“Now that [the community] can see the packet, it will better inform their vote [on the upcoming levy],” said Councilmember Vivian Olson.

“It’s a great deal of behind-the-scenes work to update the way we do work. Previously this was done on the fly from the dais,” said Councilmember Niel Tibbott.

“I’d like to see a forecast for the next six years, looking back,” Chen said.

The final work on the meeting was a farewell and thank you to City Clerk Scott Passey, who is leaving the city after 12 years. He is taking the city clerk position in the City of Kenmore. He will remain living in Edmonds.