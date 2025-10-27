Edmonds City Council Oct. 28 to hear about co-living housing, critical area code updates

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Oct. 28 business meeting will hear about planned updates to the City’s co-living housing and critical areas codes, among other agenda items.

Edmonds already has co-living regulations as part of its development code, but state House Bill 1998 requires changes to allow co-living as a permitted use wherever multi-family units of six or more would be allowed.

Co-living housing means a residential development with sleeping units that are independently rented and lockable and provide living and sleeping space. Residents share kitchen facilities, and may share bathroom facilities, with other sleeping units in the building, the agenda memo says.

Regarding the critical areas code, critical areas include streams, wetlands, landslide hazard areas, and other environmentally sensitive features. Under the Growth Management Act (GMA), all Washington cities and counties must adopt development regulations that protect these areas. The GMA also requires that these protections be based on the best available scientific information.

The Critical Areas Ordinance update being presented to the council Tuesday night “was developed internally by Planning Division staff without consultant assistance,” the council agenda memo says. “Unlike many neighboring jurisdictions, the City did not commission a stand-alone Best Available Science (BAS) report. Instead, staff relied on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Riparian Ecosystems Volumes 1 and 2 and reviewed BAS reports prepared by nearby jurisdictions. “These sources are recognized by the Washington Department of Commerce as valid BAS references and were used to guide Edmonds’ code revisions,” the memo notes.

“The City currently lacks certain environmental specialties on staff, as positions for both an Environmental Program Manager and Urban Forest Planner were not funded,” the memo continues. “In response, planning staff coordinated closely with local environmental advocates through a series of focused meetings to review issues, test draft language, and refine provisions to ensure clarity and consistency with BAS.”

The Council will also discuss an amendment to a Flex Fund contract with Snohomish County that allows the Edmonds Police Department to apply for reimbursement of funds spent toward homeless individuals’ emergency needs. According to the council agenda memo, the department has not used the fund to the extent initially thought so Snohomish County is reducing the amount for the remainder of the year — from $7,500 to $4,500. The department says it has other resources to use for homeless individuals in Edmonds, “which has minimized the need for this fund for 2025,” the memo states.

Finally, the council will consider a proposal to adopt a one-year interim zoning ordinance for four parcels of land in the city’s Westgate neighborhood that are currently unzoned after being left out of the City’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, which also included the addition of neighborhood centers and hubs. The plan is to conduct further analysis on the parcel designations and having a review by the Edmonds Planning Board.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also stream the meeting live on the Council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Or watch the meeting via Zoom at this link: zoom.us/j/95798484261. You can participate by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.