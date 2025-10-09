Edmonds City Council seeks 2025-2026 student representative

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

. They are due Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. The Edmonds City Council has an opportunity for a local Edmonds student to get an up-close look at city government. The student representative position is now open. Applications are available on the council’s webpage They are due Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

“This is a great Edmonds tradition to have a student rep on the City Council, and it dates back to the 1980s,” said Council President Neil Tibbott. “We all benefit from the insights and perspective a student representative brings to topics being considered by Council.”

Student representatives attend two regular Tuesday council meetings and sit on the dais during the meetings alongside the City Council. They attend one Council of the Whole via Zoom each month. The student rep may not vote, but they can be asked to participate in discussions or comment at the end of the meeting when the mayor and councilmembers make comments.

Ideal candidates are students who have interest in local issues and want to learn about public service, legal and government systems, and the democratic process. The student representative appointment is for one school-year term, beginning in October; summer meetings are optional.

To be eligible, students must reside within Edmonds city limits, be less than 21 years of age at time of appointment and be enrolled in a public or private high school, college or equivalent educational program. The school does not need to be within the Edmonds School District.

Applications received by Oct. 14 will be reviewed and chosen, then nominated/appointed during the Oct. 28 Council Meeting.

For more information, contact Legislative Executive Assistant to Council Teresa Simanton at: Teresa.simanton@edmondswa.gov