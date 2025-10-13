Edmonds City Council set to vote on new public works director Tuesday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen has appointed Andy Rheaume as the City of Edmonds public works director, subject to the City Council confirmation at its Oct. 14 meeting.

According to a city press release, Rheaume brings over two decades of hands-on municipal experience and a strong track record of leadership and innovation in public service.

Rheaume comes from the City of Anacortes, where he most recently served as public works director. During his time in Anacortes, he managed regional water and wastewater treatment plants, transportation and stormwater planning, engineering, solid waste services, fleet and facilities, and implementation of citywide infrastructure master plans.

“With more than 20 years of experience in municipal operations, he brings a deep understanding of the work and the people who do it,” Rosen said. “From clean drinking water to safe streets and reliable infrastructure, public works touches nearly every part of daily life in Edmonds. Andy’s leadership style, strong commitment to customer service, and deep understanding of the people who keep our city running make him the right person to lead this essential department.”

Rheaume’s municipal career began more than 23 years ago as a maintenance technician. Since then, he has risen through the ranks, even spending eight years as both a councilmember and mayor for the City of Bothell.