Edmonds Civic Roundtable Conversation with the Council features Tibbott, Tatum Oct. 30

“Looking back and ahead in Edmonds city government” is the topic of the latest Edmonds Civic Roundtable Conversation with the Council event, this time featuring City Councilmember Neil Tibbott and Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30.

The location is the Edway Tap House, 22811 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

Tibbott, who has served on the council for two terms since 2016, did not seek reelection this year. He will speak about his experiences on the council and look forward to city issues in 2026.

Tatum, formerly director of community, culture and economic development, was recently named city Administrator, a role to provide institutional memory and continuity when there is a new mayor elected. He formerly worked for the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and served in the armed forces. In his new role, Tatum reports directly to the mayor and oversees the following departments: parks, recreation and human services; public works and utilities; and planning and development.

Both Tibbott and Tatum will make brief remarks about the city and where it is headed, then respond to questions from the audience.

Seating will be limited at the Taphouse. Parking is available at dentist office next door after business hours. RSVPs are requested in advance to Edmonds Civic Roundtable at this link.