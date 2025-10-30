Edmonds Civic Roundtable looks to future in Nov. 10 program: Business, arts and quality of life

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Taking a break from politics, the budget, the Regional Fire Authority and property taxes, the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) invites its members and guests to look at other aspects of the city when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

According to a news release, the upcoming ECR program will include an overview “of how we got to this stage in Edmonds civic life and feature leaders of the business and arts communities to describe their prospects and hopes for next year.

“Edmonds residents have faced a difficult and contentious year in 2025 with elections to join the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority and to increase city property taxes,” the announcement continued. “And while those are key issues in Edmonds, the Civic Roundtable has chosen this focus in recognition of the valued local businesses here, and the rich arts climate, with theater companies, symphony, art museum and performing arts center, among other local institutions.

There is no charge for the event, but registration in advance is requested at edmondcivicroundtable.org