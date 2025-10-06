Edmonds College Art Gallery solo exhibition of Michael Wewer debuts Oct. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds College Art Gallery is hosting the solo exhibition “Origin / Identity / Belonging II,” featuring the works of Michael Wewer during its fall art exhibition. The exhibition debuts on Oct. 10.

Wewer, an alumnus of Edmonds, has been teaching photography at the college since 2001. This exhibition is a continuation and expansion of his original project, now showcasing 50 black-and-white portraits — more than double the number presented in the first iteration.

The expanded collection includes not only students but also faculty and administrators from Edmonds — individuals who have come from around the globe to live, work and contribute to this community. The portraits reflect a wide range of national origins, including regions with contested or unrecognized status such as Palestine, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet.

Through these portraits, Wewer celebrates the rich cultural diversity and shared humanity within the Edmonds community. His work creates a space for visibility, recognition, and connection, illuminating stories of origin, identity, and the search for belonging.

“In capturing portraits of these individuals, I aim to highlight one of the many great aspects of Edmonds College: the diversity of the campus and the strength of our multicultural community,” Wewer said. “Through my photos, I am also able to help people be seen and make their stories heard.”

Wewer’s exhibition is on display Oct. 10 -Dec. 12 on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. A reception celebrating the exhibition will be held at the gallery from 2:30-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10. Admission is free.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/gallery.