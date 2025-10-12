Edmonds Council to consider tree code, North Bowl Hub Comp Plan amendments Oct. 14

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its Tuesday, Oct. 14 meeting to consider tree code revisions and 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendments

City staff have proposed what they describe as “minor” amendments to the Edmonds tree code, which was adopted in 2021. The code was aimed at retaining existing trees during development on private property in Edmonds. Staff have said there is more long-term work to be done on the code, but the current proposed amendments are aimed at cleaning up some existing issues — including those brought to light during a recent lawsuit against the city.

A public hearing on the amendments occurred Sept. 23.

Proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments will be discussed in light of the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendation to modify the North Bowl Hub. The North Bowl Hub is one of five neighborhood hubs and four neighborhood centers that focus on small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas — as designated under the City’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update that was required by state law.

The Council voted in July to take the city’s plan for the North Bowl Hub back to the Edmonds Planning Board for further analysis and recommendations in 2025 — and also directed staff to conduct a broader review of all the city’s new neighborhood centers and hubs in 2026.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can attend virtually via Zoom at this link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.