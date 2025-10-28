Edmonds Economic Development Commission to hold special meeting Oct. 29

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Economic Development Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 29 to continue discussing paid parking in downtown Edmonds and a business and occupation tax as potential approaches to address the city’s $5 million budget shortfall.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the 3rd-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Remote participation (Zoom):

https://zoom.us/j/98696685791?pwd=Ryt0ZjVuK3ZCN0N4Q1RrMHZqSWpyQT09

Meeting ID: 986 9668 5791

Passcode: 901513

You can see the complete agenda here.