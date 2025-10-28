Edmonds Economic Development Commission to hold special meeting Oct. 29

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds Economic Development Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 29 to continue discussing paid parking in downtown Edmonds and a business and occupation tax as potential approaches to address the city’s $5 million budget shortfall.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the 3rd-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.
Remote participation (Zoom):
https://zoom.us/j/98696685791?pwd=Ryt0ZjVuK3ZCN0N4Q1RrMHZqSWpyQT09
Meeting ID: 986 9668 5791
Passcode: 901513
You can see the complete agenda here.
