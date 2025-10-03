Edmonds Food Bank annual fundraiser breaks record, raising $242K to fight food insecurity

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Food Bank’s annual Empty Bowl fundraiser brought in an unprecedented $242,000, making it the most successful fundraiser in the organization’s history.

The event, held at the Edmonds Yacht Club, sold out just two hours after tickets went on sale, a reflection of the community’s deep commitment to ensuring food security for their neighbors, the food bank said in a news release.

Empty Bowl is a celebratory evening highlighting the Edmonds Food Bank’s mission to provide dignified access to nutritious food for individuals and families throughout the greater Edmonds community. Guests enjoyed a soup dinner donated by local favorites Table for 12, Chef Dane Catering and Pacific Northwest Catering, fresh bread from The Cottage Bakery, and salad from Ristorante Machiavelli. Fine wine from Jeff Uncorked and a signature cocktail from Niles Peacock rounded out the meal. Each attendee took home a handcrafted bowl donated by local artists, a symbol of the community’s shared effort to fill every bowl in Edmonds.

Along with dinner and community connection, the evening featured interactive fundraising activities including a wine toss, dessert dash, raffle, heads or tails, and a spirited raise-the-paddle.

During her remarks, Executive Director Casey Davis emphasized the broader importance of the food bank’s work: “Just as you cannot have thriving schools, arts and parks in a city where basic needs go unmet — you cannot have a thriving Edmonds without ensuring every neighbor is fed.”

While the fundraiser surpassed its $200,000 goal, the food bank has set a stretch goal of $250,000 to support food distribution and operations for the year ahead. Community members who were unable to attend can still contribute online here

The Edmonds Food Bank serves nearly 1,200 households each week with nutritious food, fresh produce, dairy and baby essentials. In a time of uncertainty, both in future funding and in the daily lives of many customers, this record-breaking event helps ensure the organization can continue to meet growing demand while providing care with dignity and respect, the food bank said.

To learn more about the food bank, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.