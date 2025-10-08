Edmonds Food Bank invites community to an open house Oct. 11

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Food Bank invites community members of all ages to an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. All are welcome to tour the food bank, help bag oats and rice for distribution, and learn more about “Thrive Together,” the capital campaign to build a new Edmonds Food Bank.

The food bank will be collecting food, both inside the food bank and curbside for those who want to drive-through. The most needed items right now include holiday food items including canned pumpkin, canned green beans, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese and condiments (salt, pepper, and cooking oil).

This event also marks the kickoff of the annual Toy Shop season, an Edmonds Food Bank tradition that provides new toys and gifts to customers each December. Donations of new toys for children ages 0–9 are now being accepted, and staff will be available to share how community members can participate in this beloved program.

During the open house, guests will also hear about Thrive Together, the capital campaign to build a new home for the Edmonds Food Bank. With food insecurity rising and funding sources becoming less predictable, the need for a sustainable, accessible space has never been clearer.

The event is free and open to all. For more information about the open house, Toy Shop donations or the Thrive Together campaign, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org or follow the Edmonds Food Bank on social media @edmondsfoodbank.