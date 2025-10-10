Edmonds Food Bank ready to support community during government shutdown

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As the federal government shutdown continues, the Edmonds Food Bank says it wants community members to know that help is available for anyone experiencing challenges accessing food.

“Government shutdowns can impact the community in a variety of ways,” said Casey Davis, food bank executive director. “If access to food is a challenge in any way, please know you are welcome at Edmonds Food Bank, whether you need us one time or for a longer period. If the shutdown stretches beyond a few weeks, SNAP and WIC benefits could be delayed, and we want to make sure no one goes without.”

The Edmonds Food Bank serves individuals and families throughout the area, prioritizing dignified access to culturally familiar and nutritionally dense foods.

How to receive food:

• Online ordering: Customers can place an online order beginning at 5 p.m. every Friday at www.edmondsfoodbank.org. Choose a pick-up time for Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning. Volunteers will bring your order directly to your vehicle.

• Drop-in hours: If online ordering is full, customers may drop in on Mondays between 2:30–5:30 p.m. or Tuesdays between 9 a.m.–noon.

The Edmonds Food Bank is located at 828 Caspers St. L100, Edmonds, WA 98020, on the lower level of the Edmonds United Methodist Church property.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.