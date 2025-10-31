Edmonds Holiday Market returns this weekend

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Holiday Market returns downtown starting Saturday, Nov 1.

The hours of the market will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the same as Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market hours.

The Holiday Market will run for a total of seven Saturdays in November and December:

Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22

Dec. 6, 13 and 20

There won’t be a market on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 29). That’s the day of Shop Small Business Saturday and the annual Tree Lighting Celebration. The Holiday Market will resume on Dec. 6, and the Holiday Trolley will also begin offering rides that month.

Visit the Edmonds Holidays site in November for a full list of events.