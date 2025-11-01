Edmonds Holy Rosary Church provides clothing to veterans

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Members of Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds recently provided over 300 items of underwear, socks and other clothing for veterans in need and shared through Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870.

According to a news release, the items were part of a special drive by Holy Rosary and Lynnwood’s St. Thomas More Church to collect items in support for men and women visiting the Lynnwood Hygiene Center. Sharon Suver, president of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Women’s Association, worked with representatives of the posts to extend the outreach efforts for veterans, as well as the Hygiene Center.

The Hygiene Center is located at 19726 64th Ave. W. in Lynnwood and is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout the year except winter (daylight savings time) when they are open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with the last shower at 4 p.m.

They have two private showers available to all genders. Guests do not need to provide any paperwork to receive a shower, just answer a few questions, put their name on the list and wait for a warm shower, food, clothing and community.

Learn more about the Hygiene Center in our previous story here.

“We are very thankful for this special partnership with Holy Rosary and St. Thomas More, and their valuable support of our veterans in need,” said Dan Mullene, commander of American Legion Post 66.

The Posts will arrange for the donated items to be distributed by Lynnwood Heroes Café, according to Executive Director Gary Walderman, who also serves as a vice commander with Legion Post 66. “Once again, the community has stepped up for our veterans, and we greatly appreciate their help,” Walderman said.