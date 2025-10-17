Edmonds Marsh restoration update: Partnership leads to grant milestone

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates (volunteers) announced the completion of preliminary evaluations supporting the restoration of the Edmonds Marsh estuary. This work was funded by the National Coastal Resiliency Fund (NCRF).

The City has also applied for the next grant phase, which would prepare a 30% design for restoration of the estuary.

The study provided a clearer understanding of how water moves through the marsh and onto Dayton Avenue during floods. It also modeled how water would flow through the marsh if a surface connection to Puget Sound were restored, and how these flows could be affected by sea level rise, freshwater flooding and different restoration approaches.

The evaluations clarified the risks that future owners of the Unocal property may face from remaining contamination and how those risks can be minimized. A third component of the grant outlines a framework for community planning during the next phases of this long-term project.

The original grant application was drafted by Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates volunteers — known as the Marshians — and was submitted by the City in June 2023. Edmonds was one of only 109 projects nationwide selected for funding, which is managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA.

The total project cost was $226,000, funded 60% by the NCRF grant, 25% through community contributions and 15% provided in-kind by the City for grant administration.

This partnership has paved the way for a new NCRF grant application to support the next phase of the project. The proposal has advanced through the competitive pre-proposal stage, and the team has been invited to submit a full application.

If approved for funding, the next phase will complete a public process to develop a 30% design for restoration of the estuary by excavating a portion of the Unocal site and opening a channel connecting the marsh to Puget Sound. It will also identify coastal flood risks and vulnerabilities, prepare a land appraisal and cultural resources study, estimate restoration costs and outline a plan for future funding.

The technical analysis was managed by Blue Coast Engineering, one of Puget Sound’s premier coastal restoration consulting firms. A summary of the technical report findings is available on the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates website where questions can also be submitted.