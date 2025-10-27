Edmonds Moms host Halloween bash at Peace of Mind Brewing

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Peace of Mind Brewing in Lynnwood hosted the Edmonds Mom Meetup Halloween Party and Costume Contest Saturday.

Each year, the event brings together more than 75 families and dozens of local businesses who sponsor prizes, treats and experiences, said event organizer Mindy Brown. “This year alone, more than $5,000 in prizes have been contributed, including $400 in restaurant gift cards from FeedMe Hospitality, $250 from Charcoal, and donations from Daphne’s, Las Brisas, and many others,” Brown said in an email.

The event also collected donations for the Edmonds Food Bank.

Learn more about sponsoring businesses on Brown’s Instagram feed here.