Edmonds names Natasha Ryan as new public information officer

The City of Edmonds has appointed Natasha Ryan as its public information officer.

According to a city news release, Ryan brings decades of experience in media, crisis communication and public engagement to the role. She will lead the City’s communications strategy, oversee media relations and serve as a key contact for public information and crisis response.

Ryan most recently appeared on KING 5 in Seattle, where she anchored weekend broadcasts and reported stories across the Pacific Northwest. Her journalism career has taken her to newsrooms across the country, earning her an Emmy Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

As the daughter of an Air Force service member, Ryan spent her early years living around the world. Today, she lives in Edmonds with her two daughters.

“At my core, I’m a storyteller,” Ryan said. “Great communication builds trust, connection and stronger communities. I’m honored to serve the city I call home.”

In addition to her broadcast career, Ryan has worked across corporate, nonprofit and public sectors, leading strategic initiatives in crisis communication, public engagement and training. She has been recognized as a subject matter expert in communications, speaking at conferences across the nation.

“We’re thrilled to have Natasha on board. Natasha’s talent and passion for this community are such a perfect fit as we focus on improving the ways we engage with our residents,” said Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum.