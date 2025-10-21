Edmonds Petanque Club donates $10,500 to Edmonds Food Bank

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Directors of the Edmonds Petanque Club on Tuesday presented a $10,500 check to the Edmonds Food Bank. The Petanque Club raised these funds at the annual Edmonds Petanque Food Bank Tournament, now in its 14th year. This year’s contribution brings the total amount donated by the club since the first tournament in 2011 to $100,123.

On hand to welcome the petanque players were Tracey Peterson, community program manager; Kathy Hare, Edmonds Food Bank president and volunteer Sherry Ogur. Tracey Peterson explained that the food bank now serves 1,200 households weekly. Even as the number of households served has increased, food bank funding sources have become less certain. As a result, Peterson said, continuing community support is more important than ever. It allows the food bank to fulfill its nutrition policy of providing fresh produce and dairy products, offering nutritionally dense foods to local households experiencing food insecurity.

To learn more about the Edmonds Food Bank or to make a donation, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.

From left to right: David Rockwell, Michelle Martin, and Jack McHenry of the Edmonds Petanque Club present this year’s donation of $10,500 to Tracey Peterson, Kathy Hare, and Sherry Ogur of the Edmonds Food Bank.