Edmonds Planning Board seeks new alternate member

The City of Edmonds is seeking a resident interested in participating as a member of the Edmonds Planning Board. The Planning Board serves as an advisory board to
the City Council on rezones, comprehensive planning, Community Development Code
amendments and other land use issues. The Planning Board meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall.
Volunteer board members serve for a four-year term and are eligible for re-appointment to a second four-year term. The term of this open alternate position ends Dec. 31, 2025.
The person appointed to this position will have the opportunity to request an appointment
for a subsequent four-year term. The alternate member attends all Board meetings, taking
part in discussions and serving as a regular voting member when one of the regular seven
members is absent.
The City of Edmonds embraces diversity, and the Planning Board is committed to building an inclusive team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their
application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to beckie.peterson@edmondswa.gov.
Applications may also be mailed to:
Beckie Peterson
121 5th Ave. N.
Edmonds, WA 98020
The deadline for applications to be received is Oct. 24, 2025. For more information,
email mike.clugston@edmondswa.gov.
