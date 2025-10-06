Edmonds Planning Board seeks new alternate member

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds is seeking a resident interested in participating as a member of the Edmonds Planning Board. The Planning Board serves as an advisory board to

the City Council on rezones, comprehensive planning, Community Development Code

amendments and other land use issues. The Planning Board meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall.

Volunteer board members serve for a four-year term and are eligible for re-appointment to a second four-year term. The term of this open alternate position ends Dec. 31, 2025.

The person appointed to this position will have the opportunity to request an appointment

for a subsequent four-year term. The alternate member attends all Board meetings, taking

part in discussions and serving as a regular voting member when one of the regular seven

members is absent.

The City of Edmonds embraces diversity, and the Planning Board is committed to building an inclusive team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.

The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their

application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to beckie.peterson@edmondswa.gov.

Applications may also be mailed to:

Beckie Peterson

121 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds, WA 98020

The deadline for applications to be received is Oct. 24, 2025. For more information,

email mike.clugston@edmondswa.gov.