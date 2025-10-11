Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 1-7, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Oct. 1

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI physical control.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle that appeared to be stolen was impounded.

8030 block 185th Street Southwest: An unknown person tagged the park sometime overnight.

700 block Elm Street: A person removed signs from a person’s yard.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was defrauded by an unknown suspect.

9310 block 215th Street Southwest: An attached dwelling unit was burglarized.

19400 block 77th Place West: An electric bike was stolen from the front porch. The suspect was not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a store.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 2

1500 block 200th Street North: A man was arrested for a warrant.

7010 block 176th Street Southwest: Investigation of fraud from a salesman.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Informational Adult Protective Services report regarding potential financial exploitation.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A package was stolen from a residence.

24100 block Highway 99: Two unknown men stole from the business.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An assault at a school was reported.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile was bitten by a dog.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile got into an argument and hit their father.

8210 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile girl ran away from home.

1300 block 205th Street North: A man was arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 3

7600 block 201st Street Southwest: An elderly woman had fraudulent charges on her account. Suspect unknown.

70 block West Main Street: Two passengers were trespassed for 60 days from the ferry system.

9110 block 207th Place Southwest: An elderly couple had fraudulent activity on their bank account. Suspect unknown.

21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a store.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed in a school parking lot. Nothing was stolen.

100 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI and malicious mischief.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after she allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.

5th Avenue South/Pine Street: A vehicle fled the scene after hitting another vehicle. The suspect vehicle was not located.

8430 block 244th Street Southwest: Three adults dined and dashed.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile did not return home.

7810 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary charges were referred against a woman.

Oct. 4

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for criminal trespass.

18600 block 79th Place West: A homeowner requested an acquaintance be trespassed from their home.

22500 block Highway 99: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for trespassing.

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman was cited for disorderly conduct.

Oct. 5

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence incident was reported.

8210 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of disturbance inside an apartment. No crime occurred.

700 block Elm Street: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

1000 block Walnut Street: A resident reported suspicious people were looking in her vehicle and banging on her window. No suspect information at this time.

2000 block Walnut Street: A man was arrested for his warrant.

Oct. 6

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was reported for allegedly shoplifting from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged shoplifting and outstanding warrants and transported to county jail.

930 block 12th Avenue North: A man was reported missing from his family home.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported receiving threatening messages on her phone.

21000 block 88th Place West: Trees on a property were damaged.

21900 block Highway 99: A person was arrested after allegedly stealing property from a business.

23800 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a man with a gun. The man in question was located but did not have a gun.

7410 block 212th Street Southwest: A person allegedly assaulted another person at a rehab facility.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

100 block Main Street: An intoxicated man was escorted from a bar.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for reported disorderly conduct.

Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for theft.

Oct. 7

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked on a warrant.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

8430 block 244th Street Southwest: Two women paid for food with a check, possible fraud.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft and trespassed from a local business.