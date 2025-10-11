Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 1-7, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Oct. 1
22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI physical control.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle that appeared to be stolen was impounded.
8030 block 185th Street Southwest: An unknown person tagged the park sometime overnight.
700 block Elm Street: A person removed signs from a person’s yard.
20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was defrauded by an unknown suspect.
9310 block 215th Street Southwest: An attached dwelling unit was burglarized.
19400 block 77th Place West: An electric bike was stolen from the front porch. The suspect was not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a store.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
Oct. 2
1500 block 200th Street North: A man was arrested for a warrant.
7010 block 176th Street Southwest: Investigation of fraud from a salesman.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Informational Adult Protective Services report regarding potential financial exploitation.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A package was stolen from a residence.
24100 block Highway 99: Two unknown men stole from the business.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An assault at a school was reported.
8300 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile was bitten by a dog.
22900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile got into an argument and hit their father.
8210 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile girl ran away from home.
1300 block 205th Street North: A man was arrested for a warrant.
Oct. 3
7600 block 201st Street Southwest: An elderly woman had fraudulent charges on her account. Suspect unknown.
70 block West Main Street: Two passengers were trespassed for 60 days from the ferry system.
9110 block 207th Place Southwest: An elderly couple had fraudulent activity on their bank account. Suspect unknown.
21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a store.
9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed in a school parking lot. Nothing was stolen.
100 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI and malicious mischief.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after she allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.
5th Avenue South/Pine Street: A vehicle fled the scene after hitting another vehicle. The suspect vehicle was not located.
8430 block 244th Street Southwest: Three adults dined and dashed.
22900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile did not return home.
7810 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary charges were referred against a woman.
Oct. 4
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for criminal trespass.
18600 block 79th Place West: A homeowner requested an acquaintance be trespassed from their home.
22500 block Highway 99: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for trespassing.
238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman was cited for disorderly conduct.
Oct. 5
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence incident was reported.
8210 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of disturbance inside an apartment. No crime occurred.
700 block Elm Street: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
1000 block Walnut Street: A resident reported suspicious people were looking in her vehicle and banging on her window. No suspect information at this time.
2000 block Walnut Street: A man was arrested for his warrant.
Oct. 6
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was reported for allegedly shoplifting from a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged shoplifting and outstanding warrants and transported to county jail.
930 block 12th Avenue North: A man was reported missing from his family home.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported receiving threatening messages on her phone.
21000 block 88th Place West: Trees on a property were damaged.
21900 block Highway 99: A person was arrested after allegedly stealing property from a business.
23800 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a man with a gun. The man in question was located but did not have a gun.
7410 block 212th Street Southwest: A person allegedly assaulted another person at a rehab facility.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
100 block Main Street: An intoxicated man was escorted from a bar.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for reported disorderly conduct.
Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for theft.
Oct. 7
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked on a warrant.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.
8430 block 244th Street Southwest: Two women paid for food with a check, possible fraud.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft and trespassed from a local business.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.