Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 15-22, 2025

Oct. 15

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for driving with a suspended registration.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Officers assisted Snohomish County deputies by detaining an assault suspect near a bus stop.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported her diamond ring missing.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: Three people stole merchandise from a local business.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: A mother and son had a verbal altercation.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile did not return home and was entered as a missing person.

Oct. 16

240th Street Southwest/Edmonds Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered. Investigators determined there was a civil agreement between the driver and the registered owner. The vehicle was returned to the driver, and both parties were advised to resolve the matter in court.

Caspers Street and 9th Avenue North: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

6900 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A man reported the theft of coins he ordered online.

500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

10500 block 243rd Place Southwest: A possible theft of family heirlooms was reported.

900 block Main Street: A trailer was parked overnight on the public right of way without plates or tags.

9300 block 234th Street Southwest: A man and woman argued. No crime occurred.

24100 block Highway 99: An abandoned vehicle with a stolen temporary plate was taken for a search warrant.

400 block Main Street: A woman was trespassed from a bar.

9300 block 234th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal argument occurred. The parties were separated, and no assault occurred.

Oct. 17

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a hotel.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman argued in front of a child.

7700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was detained and transported to a hospital under a court order.

100 block 9th Avenue South: A married couple argued.

20500 block 82nd Avenue West: A man was reported missing by his stepfather.

Oct. 18

240th Street Southwest/Edmonds Way: A police pursuit was initiated on a stolen vehicle. The vehicle eluded officers and was not located.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A violation of a domestic violence no-contact order was reported.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A two-vehicle collision led to the arrest of one driver for hit-and-run and DUI.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a restaurant.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman who allegedly obstructed an officer fled on foot. She was not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise, which was recovered by officers.

17800 block Talbot Road: A man reported his son stole money from his bank account.

Oct. 19

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two adults had a domestic argument.

9300 block 228th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after unlawfully entering a business and committing theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into county jail after shoplifting from two stores.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a department store and fled on foot.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.

200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle collision.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and released to another agency for a misdemeanor warrant.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was cited for operating a vehicle with a canceled title.

Oct. 20

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for misdemeanor warrants.

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.

600 block Main Street: A man was reported missing after leaving home. He was entered as a missing person.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: Suspicious behavior was reported. No probable cause was found.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he allegedly committed robbery at a store.

17200 block 77th Avenue West: Suspicious texts were sent to a family member. No probable cause was found.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Officers investigated a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: Someone stole a pair of shoes and a car key at a park.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: An adult who was reported missing was later located.

Oct. 21

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for a trip permit violation.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A rock was thrown through a window while a person was inside.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was booked into jail after he allegedly broke into a secured facility and caused damage.

21100 block Pioneer Way: A dog was reported at large. The animal was a repeat offender.

23600 block Highway 99: A grocery store reported a theft. The suspect was not located, and the case is ongoing.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found passport was turned in to police for safekeeping.

7600 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on suspicion of violating a domestic violence protection order.

8200 block 212th Street Southwest: Two men caused a disturbance over parking at a private condominium.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A firearm was surrendered during a civil standby.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: Charges were referred against a woman for obstructing an officer.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly committed theft while violating a protection order. He was booked into jail.

800 block Brookmere Drive: A man was arrested for his warrants.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Two officers were reportedly assaulted by a juvenile female during a disturbance at an apartment complex. The suspect was arrested, and charges were referred to prosecutors.