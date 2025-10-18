Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 8-14, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Oct. 8

9100 block Walnut Street: A patient at an adult family home assaulted another patient.

100 block Pine Street: An unknown suspect attempted to have a woman wire them money.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for third-degree theft from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for reported theft from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A person causing a disturbance was arrested for a warrant.

20500 block 80th Avenue West: Officers conducted followup related to an Edmonds vehicle connection in King County.

22400 block 96th Avenue West: A dog that was off leash bit another dog, puncturing the skin.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly stole from a local business.

Oct. 9

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was found.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Officers served a warrant.

7100 block 176th Street Southwest: A fraudulent check was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for alleged theft from a business.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received reports of people outside a school using loudspeakers.

21900 block Highway 99: Two people who allegedly stole from a business were trespassed.

8100 block 215th Place Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported regarding a court order violation.

24100 block Highway 99: An unknown man reportedly stole from a business.

23700 block 80th Court West: Harassing messages were reported via text and social media.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A tenant harassed an apartment manager by phone.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed after allegedly shoplifting.

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for suspected theft.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A male juvenile assaulted his father.

Oct. 10

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A small fire was found burning.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for reported theft from a grocery store.

300 block Admiral Way: A motorcycle license plate was reported stolen.

8500 block 199th Place Southwest: Police made an Adult Protective Services referral for suspicious activity.

17800 block Talbot Road: A man and his adult son were involved in a physical fight.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a property and was not located.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle displaying an altered temporary permit was found. The permit was seized and destroyed.

Oct. 11

23200 block Highway 99: Two men had a disagreement.

Main Street / 86th Place West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

9100 block Walnut Street: Police took an informational report regarding suspicious circumstances.

21100 block Shell Valley Road: Ongoing stalking and harassment was reported between ex-spouses.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and trespassed from a grocery store after reportedly shoplifting.

9300 block 190th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into the Lynnwood Jail for warrants.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a local business.

Oct. 12

9100 block 220th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23200 block Highway 99: A domestic argument was reported. No signs of physical assault; no arrest was made.

21900 block Highway 99: A man reported a lost backpack.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for a trip permit violation.

Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.

Oct. 13

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and taken to county jail after allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A local employee reported finding vehicle plates in a dumpster. The owner confirmed the plates were not stolen.

23600 block 100th Avenue West: An elderly man was the victim of fraud. Suspects are unknown.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A local group home reported a missing person.

23800 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A male juvenile became upset after his mother took his phone.

Oct. 14

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A local group home reported a missing resident. The resident was entered as a missing person.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was threatened by another man.

Address not given: A man was arrested for a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole merchandise.

22400 block Highway 99: A man with a trip permit violation and warrants was booked into jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a local store.