Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 8-14, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Oct. 8
9100 block Walnut Street: A patient at an adult family home assaulted another patient.
100 block Pine Street: An unknown suspect attempted to have a woman wire them money.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for third-degree theft from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for reported theft from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A person causing a disturbance was arrested for a warrant.
20500 block 80th Avenue West: Officers conducted followup related to an Edmonds vehicle connection in King County.
22400 block 96th Avenue West: A dog that was off leash bit another dog, puncturing the skin.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly stole from a local business.
Oct. 9
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was found.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: Officers served a warrant.
7100 block 176th Street Southwest: A fraudulent check was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for alleged theft from a business.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received reports of people outside a school using loudspeakers.
21900 block Highway 99: Two people who allegedly stole from a business were trespassed.
8100 block 215th Place Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported regarding a court order violation.
24100 block Highway 99: An unknown man reportedly stole from a business.
23700 block 80th Court West: Harassing messages were reported via text and social media.
1000 block 5th Avenue South: A tenant harassed an apartment manager by phone.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed after allegedly shoplifting.
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for suspected theft.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A male juvenile assaulted his father.
Oct. 10
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A small fire was found burning.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for reported theft from a grocery store.
300 block Admiral Way: A motorcycle license plate was reported stolen.
8500 block 199th Place Southwest: Police made an Adult Protective Services referral for suspicious activity.
17800 block Talbot Road: A man and his adult son were involved in a physical fight.
22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a property and was not located.
23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle displaying an altered temporary permit was found. The permit was seized and destroyed.
Oct. 11
23200 block Highway 99: Two men had a disagreement.
Main Street / 86th Place West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
9100 block Walnut Street: Police took an informational report regarding suspicious circumstances.
21100 block Shell Valley Road: Ongoing stalking and harassment was reported between ex-spouses.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and trespassed from a grocery store after reportedly shoplifting.
9300 block 190th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into the Lynnwood Jail for warrants.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a local business.
Oct. 12
9100 block 220th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23200 block Highway 99: A domestic argument was reported. No signs of physical assault; no arrest was made.
21900 block Highway 99: A man reported a lost backpack.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for a trip permit violation.
Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.
Oct. 13
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and taken to county jail after allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A local employee reported finding vehicle plates in a dumpster. The owner confirmed the plates were not stolen.
23600 block 100th Avenue West: An elderly man was the victim of fraud. Suspects are unknown.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: A local group home reported a missing person.
23800 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A male juvenile became upset after his mother took his phone.
Oct. 14
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: A local group home reported a missing resident. The resident was entered as a missing person.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was threatened by another man.
Address not given: A man was arrested for a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole merchandise.
22400 block Highway 99: A man with a trip permit violation and warrants was booked into jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a local store.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.