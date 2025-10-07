Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 24-30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Sept. 24
23200 block 76th Avenue West: Two huskies were running loose, aggressively approaching other dogs.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man allegedly stole from a store. Suspect information was obtained.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A property owner gave Edmonds police trespass authority at a residence.
23500 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault.
14500 block Aurora Avenue North: Officers met with an outside agency for a warrant pickup.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business and was not located.
Sept. 25
8500 block 218th Street Southwest: Mail was found on the roadway.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly shoplifted from a grocery store was not located.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men dined and dashed from a restaurant and were not located.
700 block Aloha Street: A man was trespassed after refusing to leave.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store was not located.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A suitcase filled with clothing was found and taken to the police station for safekeeping.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a store and fled with merchandise. No suspect information. Case is ongoing.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a retail store after concealing items. The merchandise was recovered.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after yelling at patrons.
100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way: A resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into county jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who was reportedly shoplifting and trespassed from the business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing and trespassing from a business.
700 block Main Street: A mother reported her vulnerable adult daughter missing.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman and her juvenile daughter argued over a phone. Informational report taken.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole from a store and was booked for a warrant.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: Items were reported stolen from a gym.
Sept. 26
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A couple had a verbal argument.
800 block Hindley Lane: A resident reported being scammed out of money. Case is ongoing.
300 block Admiral Way: Police investigated a burglary at a business. No suspects at this time.
20700 block 76th Avenue West: A man received a possibly fraudulent title. Investigation pending.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile girl reported a suspicious message addressed to her.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: Two juvenile boys were seen tagging a fence on private property. They were not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a department store.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported a suspicious circumstance at a restaurant.
7400 block 229th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A man who reportedly exposed three children to domestic violence while strangling his wife was booked into jail.
Sept. 27
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for a warrant.
1200 block 6th Avenue South: A man was booked on suspicion of burglary and theft.
12300 block 35th Avenue Northeast: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds police felony warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after reportedly shoplifting from a retail store. He was cited and released.
22900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile got physical with his father.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman reportedly stole from a department store.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole a cart full of merchandise from a department store.
24000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked for trespassing.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a department store.
220th Street Southwest and Highway 99: Officers assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
Sept. 28
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for alleged theft from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a retail store and was booked into jail.
200 block Railroad Street: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman reported her boyfriend missing.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two juveniles were cited and trespassed from a store after shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified man caused a disturbance in a business and damaged merchandise.
23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile girl allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store. Charges were referred to Juvenile Court.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.
Sept. 29
500 block Main Street: A person who refused to pay a bill at a nail salon was trespassed.
8200 block Talbot Road: Report of ongoing court order violations.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A man and woman argued over finances; no assault.
8800 block Shell Place: A man was defrauded by an unknown suspect.
23300 block Highway 99: A man and woman had a verbal argument; no assault.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.
23000 block 106th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an Edmonds police warrant.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.
22300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
20200 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for violating a court order.
Sept. 30
9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman received a suspicious phone call attempting to get money.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after theft from a grocery store.
8400 block Bowdoin Way: A lost identification document was reported.
23400 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman sent money to a scammer posing as a bank representative.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.