Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 24-30, 2025

Sept. 24

23200 block 76th Avenue West: Two huskies were running loose, aggressively approaching other dogs.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man allegedly stole from a store. Suspect information was obtained.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A property owner gave Edmonds police trespass authority at a residence.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault.

14500 block Aurora Avenue North: Officers met with an outside agency for a warrant pickup.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business and was not located.

Sept. 25

8500 block 218th Street Southwest: Mail was found on the roadway.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly shoplifted from a grocery store was not located.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men dined and dashed from a restaurant and were not located.

700 block Aloha Street: A man was trespassed after refusing to leave.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store was not located.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A suitcase filled with clothing was found and taken to the police station for safekeeping.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a store and fled with merchandise. No suspect information. Case is ongoing.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a retail store after concealing items. The merchandise was recovered.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after yelling at patrons.

100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way: A resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into county jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who was reportedly shoplifting and trespassed from the business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing and trespassing from a business.

700 block Main Street: A mother reported her vulnerable adult daughter missing.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman and her juvenile daughter argued over a phone. Informational report taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole from a store and was booked for a warrant.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Items were reported stolen from a gym.

Sept. 26

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A couple had a verbal argument.

800 block Hindley Lane: A resident reported being scammed out of money. Case is ongoing.

300 block Admiral Way: Police investigated a burglary at a business. No suspects at this time.

20700 block 76th Avenue West: A man received a possibly fraudulent title. Investigation pending.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile girl reported a suspicious message addressed to her.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Two juvenile boys were seen tagging a fence on private property. They were not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a department store.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported a suspicious circumstance at a restaurant.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A man who reportedly exposed three children to domestic violence while strangling his wife was booked into jail.

Sept. 27

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for a warrant.

1200 block 6th Avenue South: A man was booked on suspicion of burglary and theft.

12300 block 35th Avenue Northeast: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds police felony warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after reportedly shoplifting from a retail store. He was cited and released.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile got physical with his father.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman reportedly stole from a department store.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole a cart full of merchandise from a department store.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked for trespassing.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a department store.

220th Street Southwest and Highway 99: Officers assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Sept. 28

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for alleged theft from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a retail store and was booked into jail.

200 block Railroad Street: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman reported her boyfriend missing.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two juveniles were cited and trespassed from a store after shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified man caused a disturbance in a business and damaged merchandise.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile girl allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store. Charges were referred to Juvenile Court.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.

Sept. 29

500 block Main Street: A person who refused to pay a bill at a nail salon was trespassed.

8200 block Talbot Road: Report of ongoing court order violations.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A man and woman argued over finances; no assault.

8800 block Shell Place: A man was defrauded by an unknown suspect.

23300 block Highway 99: A man and woman had a verbal argument; no assault.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.

23000 block 106th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an Edmonds police warrant.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

22300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for violating a court order.

Sept. 30

9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman received a suspicious phone call attempting to get money.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after theft from a grocery store.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A lost identification document was reported.

23400 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman sent money to a scammer posing as a bank representative.