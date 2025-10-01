Edmonds Port Commission focuses on long-term planning, budgets and projects at Sept. 30 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

With Executive Director Brandon Baker officially in place, Port of Edmonds commissioners and staff got back to work Tuesday on long-term vision and financial planning. Facilities Director Brian Menard shared a surprise bid outcome and much-appreciated Finance Director Tsz Yan Brady said goodbye to the port after two years of dedicated service.

Key takeaways

Port staff is updating the legally required Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements (CSHI). A public hearing is planned for November.

Finance Director Tsz Yan Brady presented the draft 2026 budget for review, with a public hearing also planned for November.

Facilities Director Brian Menard shares the winning bid for the mid-marina breakwater project that is significantly under engineer’s estimates.

The Harbor Square Atrium project is complete, and tenants are satisfied.

Finance Director Brady shares an emotional goodbye as port staff and commissioners praise her hard work, energy and dedication to documenting port finances and streamlining systems.

Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements document

Port staff is updating the CSHI, which captures what the port does, and why and how they do it. It must document existing port properties and planned improvements for the foreseeable future. Every port is required by law to publish this document and present it to the community for review. It must be in place and updated as a guideline for spending money on projects. The draft document will be presented in a public hearing in November.

Draft 2026 Port of Edmonds budget

The port is on stable financial footing. Operating revenues are slightly ahead of operating expenses, leading to a net income of $1 million and a cash reserve of $250,000. A 20-year look ahead shows the port will not need to consider borrowing money, barring any unexpected events, until 2036. Then borrowing will be linked to major port projects.

The biggest increases in expenses from 2025 to 2026 include marina and rental property repairs and maintenance costs associated with planned renovations. For the overhead budget, the port is doubling the amount dedicated to economic development and tourism. It will go toward master planning, World Cup tourism opportunities and adding new accounting and payroll software.

Finance and Administration Director Brady wrapped up her presentation by formally sharing her departure. Executive Director Baker and all port commissioners praised her work ethic, problem solving abilities and energy. “My staff does call me the roadrunner,” she said.

Her presentations are known for being clear and detailed and her data is meticulously checked and tracked.

“She’s been such a great and positive force and has just championed a lot of change through the last couple years,” Baker said.

The finance and administration director position job was posted mid-September.

Mid-marina breakwater repair bids come in under budget

Seven companies bid on the $500,000 mid-marina breakwater repair project. The project strengthens and extends the life of the breakwater, which protects the waterfront and moorage facilities. Brumfield Construction submitted the lowest bid at $255,000. Construction is expected to begin mid-October with scheduled completion by Jan. 31, 2026. The project is funded through a $412,000 state grant.

Commissioners asked Facilities and Maintenance Director Brian Menard about the very low bid. Menard shared his insight on the current construction climate.

“You are seeing a tremendous slowdown in the economy,” he said. “There’s a lot of contractors out there looking for work. As the economy continues to downshift, you are going to see more competitive bids… this may be favorable to the port.”

He added, “Tariffs are really causing grief with supplies and materials,” leading contractors to bid differently.

Other commission news

Commissioners approved completion of the Atrium project at the Harbor Square Business Complex. Executive Director Baker said the tenants are satisfied with the work.

The facilities team continues conversations with Snohomish PUD on electrical infrastructure for Harbor Square Business Complex and the port property, which hasn’t been upgraded in decades. PUD is working on permits now. Work includes cable replacement, which will start in early 2026.

At a recent meeting, commissioners voted to create an ad hoc committee on the environment staffed by Commissioners Janelle Cass and Ross Dimmick. Both have environmental expertise. They reported that they met with representatives from the Edmonds Marsh group to discuss developing a Port position on the city’s planned reuse of the Unocal site that harmonizes the interests of all parties. The effort reflects Community Partnership Goal 2 in the Community Partnerships portion of the Port’s strategic plan.

Cass and Dimmick described the briefing as thorough. “It’s kind of our job to see if they missed something. They haven’t missed a lot,” said Dimmick, referring to the Marsh group’s “comprehensive” 30-slide Power Point presentation that laid out the risks and benefits for the future property owner.

Public comment

Public comment is rare at port meetings, but at this meeting 80-year-old Hank Landau, a longtime Edmonds boat owner, shared his two-year struggle trying to sell or donate his 1978 sail boat.

He shared his story of navigating moorage fees (which he was happy to pay) and temporary storage rules (for short periods of time and for nonprofits) and even his interest in allowing the port to take his boat, sell it and keep the money (which he was also interested in). In the end, he worked it out and donated the boat, but he had observations about the process.

He shared ways the port could change to accommodate others like him, especially those who had been at the marina for decades. He suggested the port:

Allow purchases to remain in the slip temporarily. Implement complementary storage for nonprofits for a certain amount of time while those nonprofits get their funding to move and store boats. Rewrite rules that allow the port to take (and auction off) a boat so it is helpful and not punitive for longtime customers.

No one wants to send their boat “to the junkyard,” he said.

The Commissioners agreed to look at his ideas.