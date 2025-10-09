Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Oct. 13, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

October 13, 2025

6:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of September 29, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION

IX. INFORMATION

A. Hazard Mitigation Plan and Emergency Management Update (15 minutes)

B. Strategic Plan 2024-2030 Update (10 minutes)

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81811572321

Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3pm for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds