Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Oct. 28, 2025

October 28, 2025

10:00 am

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of October 13, 2025, Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Contract 2025-570 Interim General Counsel Contract

D. Landau Indoor Air Study and Supplemental Subsurface Investigation

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. PRESENTATIONS

A. Marine Sector Data and Trends – BST Associates, Paul Sorrenson (40 minutes)

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Contract 2025-568 MEP Services (5 minutes)

X. INFORMATION

A. 3rd Quarter Marina Operations Report (10 minutes)

B. 3rd Quarter Commercial Portfolio Report (10 minutes)

C. Dry Storage Trailer Modification Proposal (10 minutes)

D. Mitigation Banking – Commissioner Killin (10 minutes)

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. WORKSHOP

A. Looking Ahead: Master Planning in 2026

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89241933654

Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3pm for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

