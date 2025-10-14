Edmonds Port Commission Public Notice

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A majority of the Commission may be attending an event, Candidate Conversations with Edmonds City Council and Edmonds Port Commission Hopefuls, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center October 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm. Information on the event and how to attend can be found here: Reminder: Candidate Conversations with Edmonds City Council, Port hopefuls Oct. 16 – My Edmonds News