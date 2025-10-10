Edmonds resident files complaint against city for work associated with Prop. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) opened a case Tuesday, Oct. 7, against the City of Edmonds regarding the city’s work on Proposition 1, the $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift that will appear before voters on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The complaint, filed by Edmonds resident Lee Reeves, alleges the city violated RCW 42.17A.555 regarding the “use of public facilities or resources for the purpose of supporting or opposing a candidate or ballot measure.”

This first phase is an assessment of facts. It is case number 179717. The entire complaint can be found here.

In his complaint, Reeves alleges the City of Edmonds used city staff time, official presentations and public communications platforms to present the “necessity” of the levy lid lift and “consequences of its passage or failure.”

Reeves states internal emails also support the allegation.

Specifically, Reeves alleges the city:

“Employed persuasive, emotive and repetitive language.”

“Linked passage of the LLL (levy lid lift) to the only positive outcomes and failure only to exclusively negative consequences.”

“Consistently framed the LLL as the sole responsible or reasonable option without providing truly neutral analysis.”

Reeves’ PDC filing includes links to city presentations and YouTube videos for the public and copies of emails.

My Edmonds News contacted the city about the complaint, and was told it was received Wednesday at the close of business. The following is the city’s preliminary response:

“Cities are responsible for providing the public with information about ballot measures. Providing education is not equal to promoting a position.”

“Opponents of ballot measures often use PDC complaints as a tactic to create doubt and confusion around a measure.”

“We are confident that our public outreach has been informative and fully compliant with legal requirements.”

The PDC has 90 days to either resolve the case or take it to case status review, which is an investigation.

During the first 90-day initial review they can:

Dismiss as unfounded or frivolous.

Resolve through a reminder or warning.

Remediate through a reminder, which is less severe than a warning.

Create a statement of understanding in which the complainant admits the infraction and pays a small penalty.



The commission may also choose to convert the matter to a formal investigation and matters are resolved through an administrative hearing or a full commission hearing.

Here is a link to the PDC enforcement guide.