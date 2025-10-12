Edmonds Senior Center Showroom holding pop-up furniture sale Oct. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Senior Center Showroom, located at 120 W. Dayton St. in Harbor Square, will host a pop-up furniture sale from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 in the store parking lot.

A large selection of indoor/outdoor rattan furniture — in good condition — will be available. More than 30 pieces have been donated. Furniture is first come, first served.

The Edmonds Senior Center Showroom is a 2,200-square-foot retail space located in Building 2, Suite A-7 of the Harbor Square Complex. It is a sister store to the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store, and all revenue goes back to supporting seniors at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The Showroom is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Donations are accepted from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.