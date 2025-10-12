Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store extends hours to 6 PM daily

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store, located in the Westgate Shopping Center at 22820 100th Ave. W., has extended its hours of operation to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

“We extended our hours to better accommodate our working customers,” said BJ Whitman, store manager. “This also provides additional opportunities for volunteers to help during the 3-6 p.m. shift.”

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact the store at 425-977-0411.

Since opening in 2019, the 3,100-square-foot thrift store has generated vital funding for senior programs offered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.