Edmonds Snoking AAUW to host Nov. 8 program on Black women in WA civil rights movement

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a Humanities Washington presentation, “We Are Also in Bondage Here: Black Women in the Washington Civil Rights Movement,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 8 at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall Room 338.
Presented by Quin’Nita Cobbins-Modica, the program will highlight how the 1960s ushered in a wave of political ferment in Washington state. Black women were the driving force behind civil rights campaigns to dismantle statewide racial segregation and discriminatory practices.
