Reminder: Edmonds United Methodist Church hosting disaster preparedness workshop Oct. 18

How ready are you if a major earthquake struck tomorrow? Would you know how to help your neighbors if a wildfire or storm disrupted daily life?

Edmonds United Methodist Church is launching a new Disaster Preparedness Team, with a free training session from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the church, 828 Caspers St. Edmonds. The training is offered by Connecting Neighbors.

This workshop equips people and communities to prepare in three areas:

Personal Preparedness – Helping families and individuals get ready.

Church Preparedness – Ensuring this church can function and respond in an emergency.

Community Outreach – Extending care and support to the wider Edmonds community.

Edmonds United Methodist Church invites anyone interested — whether you have experience in emergency response or are just curious about how you can help — to join them. No prior experience is needed.

Lunch, snacks and materials are included. Registration closes Friday, Oct. 10.

Sign up here.