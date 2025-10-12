Reminder: Edmonds United Methodist Church hosting disaster preparedness workshop Oct. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
How ready are you if a major earthquake struck tomorrow? Would you know how to help your neighbors if a wildfire or storm disrupted daily life?
Edmonds United Methodist Church is launching a new Disaster Preparedness Team, with a free training session from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the church, 828 Caspers St. Edmonds. The training is offered by Connecting Neighbors.
This workshop equips people and communities to prepare in three areas:
Personal Preparedness – Helping families and individuals get ready.
Church Preparedness – Ensuring this church can function and respond in an emergency.
Community Outreach – Extending care and support to the wider Edmonds community.
Edmonds United Methodist Church invites anyone interested — whether you have experience in emergency response or are just curious about how you can help — to join them. No prior experience is needed.
Lunch, snacks and materials are included. Registration closes Friday, Oct. 10.
Sign up here.
