Edmonds Village hosts grand opening celebration

Edmonds Village senior living community officially opened its doors Oct. 2 with a grand opening celebration that included nearly 200 guests, who enjoyed an afternoon filled with food, music and conversation.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Special recognition was given to Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, who received the Friend to Our City award, and longtime Sound Disposal employee Gene Nicholson, who received the Edmonds Village Kindness Award.

Executive Director Wendy Kleppe said the vision for Edmonds Village was to create a vibrant, welcoming community that would become an integral part of the greater Edmonds area.

“To our incredible team at Edmonds Village — you are the heart of this community,” Kleppe said. “You embody the dream to create a place where aging is embraced, where challenges are met with compassion, and where joy is not just a value, but a guiding principle.”

Edmonds Village is located at 21200 72nd Ave. W., Edmonds. You can learn more here.