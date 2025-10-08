Edmonds Waterfront Center sets records at Saturday gala

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) set a number of records during its annual fundraising gala Oct. 4.

“It was a night to remember” Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson said. “First, we had a record sold-out crowd of 238 guests, and we exceeded our $400,000 goal, raising $425,240 (with more gifts coming in) in support of more than a hundred vital programs.”

Emcee and comedian Jessica Hong kept guests laughing and was a good partner for seasoned auctioneer Shelby Stokes.

To remind people of the organization’s mission, each year the EWC presents the Rose Cantwell Leadership Award to an individual who is an exceptional champion and advocate for older adults. The 2024 recipient was former Rep. Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney, who unexpectedly died in the spring. Gala attendees made a special toast to Kenney before Johnson announced the 2025 recipient, former EWC Board Chair Julaine Fleetwood.

The evening included both a silent and live auction. The highlight of the evening was Fund-a-Need, when guests are asked to consider making a gift to go directly to support EWC programs. The auctioneer announced EWC’s bold goal of $200,000.

Following a brief video, Johnson interviewed 87-year-old Alma Ohtomo. She has been involved with the center for nearly 20 years, presently serving on the board of directors, as well as chairing the membership committee and serving on the finance and strategic planning committees. And she also coordinates ukulele and Sound Singers.

When asked why the EWC is important to her, she said, “If I had not found the center and was just at home watching TV, I would be dead by now. They are my family. I have friends who take care of me, and I take care of them. I like to help keep things moving forward.”

She received a standing ovation.

When the auctioneer asked if anyone would give $50,000, a bid card went up. Long-time supporter Helena Rowse announced it was her 79th birthday, and she would like to give $79,000 to mark the occasion. There was another standing ovation. Thanks to a room full of generous guests, in the end the $200,000 goal was reached – another record.

Later in the evening, Edmonds-based European travel guide Rick Steves went to the stage to thank people for their generous support of the EWC programs and to share his thoughts about the importance of also ensuring the EWC continues to thrive for generations through legacy gifts.

With his signature Rick Steves humor, he reminded people, “At the end of your life you can’t take it with you – the Romans and Egyptians tried.” He went on to say, “Of course we will take care of our loved ones, and I think of the EWC as a loved one, so I have included the EWC in my estate plan.” He then announced that the EWC has established a Legacy Circle for people who want to join him in investing in the long-term future of the EWC.

Gala event sponsors included:

Platinum Sponsors

• Bodero & Reyes Family Trust

• Rosewood Coutre Memory Care

Gold Sponsors

• Edmonds Village

• Terry Vehrs

Silver Sponsors

• Edmonds College

• Puget Sound Energy

• Sunrise Edmonds

Bronze

• Brown Bear Car Wash

• Costal Bank

• Corient

• Edmonds Landing Cogir

• First Financial NW Bank

• Key Bank

• Printing Connections

• RBC Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management