Election 2025: Candidate financial reports through Oct. 29

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances for local races.
For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contributions from individuals, businesses and political action committees, detailed spending records and more.
These numbers reflect the current numbers on the PDC site at the time of writing and may not reflect the latest figures. These numbers are being continually updated as candidates file additional information. For the latest information, check the PDC website here and the Secretary of State’s Vote WA page here.
|City of Edmonds campaign financials as of 10-29-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|CHRIS ECK (I)
|City Council Pos 1
|$43,549.49
|$35,247.90
|$3,730.00
|Click for Details
|GLENDA KRULL
|City Council Pos 1
|$35,296.38
|$30,936.70
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|WILL CHEN (I)
|City Council Pos 2
|$23,075.92
|$7,791.44
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JESSICA BACHMAN
|City Council Pos 2
|$1,000.00
|$1,097.11
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ERIKA BARNETT
|City Council Pos 3
|$27,290.41
|$9,515.97
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JOSEPH ADEMOFE
|City Council Pos 3
|$3,163.75
|$4,175.74
|$1,500.00
|Click for Details
|ALEX NEWMAN
|City Council Pos 3
|$18,429.46
|$18,307.96
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NEIL WEISS (I) *
|Edm Muni Court Judge
|$2,881.50
|$2411.34
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|YES! FOR EDMONDS
|Favors Levy Lift
|$31,105.14
|$27,144.31
|$8,794.23
|Click for Details
|KEEP EDM AFFORDABLE
|Opposes Levy Lift
|$25,674.05
|$22,400.48
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Town of Woodway campaign financials as of 10-29-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|MIKE QUINN (I)
|Mayor
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|RAJEEV THAKUR (I)
|City Council Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|STEVE GUNN (I)
|City Council Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|LAURA MURPHY (I)
|City Council Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 10-29-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|JANELLE CASS (I)
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$10,953.71
|$8,468.58
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|CHELSEA RUDD
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$14,396.32
|$13,720.15
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|SCOTT URQUHART
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAY GRANT (I)
|Commissioner Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|CHRISTINA TAYLOR
|Commissioner Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ROSS DIMMICK (I)
|Commissioner Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAIMIE GOUGE
|Commissioner Pos 5
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 10-29-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|KEITH SMITH (I)
|Director Dist 2
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|THOMAS GARRARD (I)
|Director Dist 4
|$12,391.21
|$11,911.54
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JASON MOORE
|Director Dist 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 10-29-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|BOB KNOWLES (I)
|Commissioner Pos 2
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|South SnoCo RFA candidate financials as of 10-29-2025
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|JOSEPH WANKELMAN
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|HARMONY CRAWFORD
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MARK LAURENCE (I)
|Commissioner Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAMES KENNY (I)
|Commissioner Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ZOE PILGRIM-PLACEY
|Commissioner Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
NOTE: The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who expect to spend more than $7,000 or accept more than $500 from any one contributor must file regular reports with the PDC, and they must be registered for full reporting, rather than mini reporting (see PDC info on full vs mini reporting here). Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report but are not required to file campaign financial reports.
Candidates for local or judicial office in jurisdictions with less than 2000 registered voters and do not expect to raise $7,000 or more are not required to file any reports with the PDC.
Detailed filing requirement information is available on the PDC website here.
Candidates who are on the ballot and have not filed campaign financial reports with the PDC as of the date of our reports show “NA” in the financials columns above.
Candidates who have withdrawn or did not survive the Aug. 1 primary are shown as strikethrough.
(I) – indicates incumbent
