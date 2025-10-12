Enjoy Spooky Stories with Friends of Edmonds Library Oct. 26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Join the Friends of the Edmonds Library for Spooky Stories, with Halloween stories read by community leaders, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 in the Edmonds Library Community Room.

Bring the family (ages 6 and up) to enjoy spine-tingling stories that will bring Halloween to life.

Light refreshments will be served.