EWHS poinsettia, wreath, garland sale to benefit Class of 2026 graduation night celebration

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2026 is selling poinsettias, evergreen wreaths, cedar garland, noble swag and centerpieces this holiday season to raise funds to support a safe and sober graduation celebration.

These fresh Pacific Northwest items are supplied by local community florist Stadium Flowers. Poinsettias are available in red or white and size 6-, 8- and 10-inch diameter for $18, $40, or $51. Also available are noble fir wreaths size 24 or 28 inches for $33 or $37 (for $5, add a red ribbon to the wreath); fresh cedar garland size 10- or 25-foot length for $27 or $62; deluxe 18-inch noble swag for $26; and a deluxe noble centerpiece for $27.

ewhsgradnight.square.site/s/shop Order online at

Orders are on or due before Nov. 19 and can be picked up Saturday, Dec. 6th at EWHS. Or for $10, delivery is available Dec. 6 to 98020 and 98026 ZIP codes.