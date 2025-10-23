EWHS poinsettia, wreath, garland sale to benefit Class of 2026 graduation night celebration

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2026 is selling poinsettias, evergreen wreaths, cedar garland, noble swag and centerpieces this holiday season to raise funds to support a safe and sober graduation celebration.
These fresh Pacific Northwest items are supplied by local community florist Stadium Flowers. Poinsettias are available in red or white and size 6-, 8- and 10-inch diameter for $18, $40, or $51. Also available are noble fir wreaths size 24 or 28 inches for $33 or $37 (for $5, add a red ribbon to the wreath); fresh cedar garland size 10- or 25-foot length for $27 or $62; deluxe 18-inch noble swag for $26; and a deluxe noble centerpiece for $27.
Order online at ewhsgradnight.square.site/s/shop
Orders are on or due before Nov. 19 and can be picked up Saturday, Dec. 6th at EWHS. Or for $10, delivery is available Dec. 6 to 98020 and 98026 ZIP codes.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.