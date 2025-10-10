Executive Director Kathy Liu leaving Edmonds Center for the Arts

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) announced Friday that Executive Director Kathy Liu will be stepping down Nov. 14 after two years with the organization.

Since joining ECA in 2023, Liu “has played a vital role in leading the organization through a pivotal period of growth and transformation,” the ECA said in an email regarding her departure.

“Under her leadership, ECA reaffirmed its artistic purpose, strengthened its commitment to the community, and laid the foundation for the future through a renewed vision and strategic framework. Her work with the dedicated ECA team has deepened the organization’s impact across artistic programming, education, and community engagement,” the announcement said.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead ECA over the last two years and to support the incredible work the ECA team has done to launch its next phase of life,” Lui said. “ECA’s impact through its many artistic, educational, and community offerings is so important, and I’m proud to have contributed to it. I am grateful for the warmth the Edmonds community has shown me, and part of my heart will remain here. I know that with your support, ECA will continue to thrive and provide arts leadership in Edmonds and beyond.”

Lui has accepted a new leadership opportunity at Lincoln Center Theater in New York and will return to the East Coast this winter to join a team with former colleagues, the ECA announcement said. “While we are sad to see Kathy go, we are deeply grateful for her many contributions and the dedication and thoughtful leadership she brought to her role. We wish her the very best in this exciting next chapter,” said ECA Board President Matt Cox.

The Edmonds Public Facilities District Board (EPFD) has appointed a task force of EPFD and ECA Board leadership to provide a recommendation for interim ED leadership while considering a permanent hiring process. The recommendation will be brought back to the EPFD Oct. 30.

“As we work towards completion of our current strategic planning process, this change presents an opportunity to reflect on ECA’s evolving role in the region and to determine the best path forward for continued growth and innovation,” said EPFD Board President Wayne Grotheer.

Liu was appointed ECA executive director on Nov. 1, 2023, after a year-long search. She succeeded ECA’s founding Executive Director Joe McIalwain, who reached the end of his tenure in August 2023 after 17 years with the organization. Prior to coming to ECA, she served as director of advancement for the Asian Cultural Council, a global arts and culture nonprofit. Prior to that, she was director of major gifts for The Metropolitan Opera, where she led a team responsible for $30 million-plus in annual gifts alongside special campaign fundraising and various donor and ticketing services. She also held leadership roles at New York City Center and American Ballet Theater.