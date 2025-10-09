For Rent: Apartment in Edmonds Bowl

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
For Rent – Unfurnished
Edmonds Bowl
Daylight Basement Apartment — in single family residence
1,500 square feet
2 bedroom/ 1 Bathroom
Living/Dining with Fireplace and sliders to covered back patio and yard
Kitchen, Hall, Utility room, all stainless steel appliances.
Carport and private entrance
$2.800.00 / month includes all utilities and Internet
12-month lease and security deposit required
No pets allowed /Owner has Labrador that shares the yard
Contact: conbellavoce@gmail.com
