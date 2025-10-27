Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale Nov. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Friends of the Edmonds Library is hosting its annual fall book sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 in the Edmonds Library Community Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.
Members get early-bird entrance at 10 a.m. and the general public is admitted at 11 a.m. Learn more at www.edmondslibraryfriends.org
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.