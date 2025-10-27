Sunday, October 26, 2025
Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale Nov. 8

Visitors of all ages found things that delighted them at the 2024 Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale. Here Rory Morris, 7, and 4-year-old sister Quinn took home several books after exploring the children’s literature table. (File photo by Byron Wilkes)

The Friends of the Edmonds Library is hosting its annual fall book sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 in the Edmonds Library Community Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.

Members get early-bird entrance at 10 a.m. and the general public is admitted at 11 a.m. Learn more at www.edmondslibraryfriends.org

