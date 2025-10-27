Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale Nov. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Friends of the Edmonds Library is hosting its annual fall book sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 in the Edmonds Library Community Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.

Members get early-bird entrance at 10 a.m. and the general public is admitted at 11 a.m. Learn more at www.edmondslibraryfriends.org