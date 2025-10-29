From the Founder’s Desk: We met our $5,000 match — thank you, readers

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

We’re proud to announce that we have met our $5,000 matching campaign goal for the screening of the documentary Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink.

Last month, an anonymous donor announced he would donate up to $5,000 in honor of the movie screening, to be matched by local donors. That campaign marked the 16th anniversary of My Edmonds News, which is now part of the My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) that includes MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

We are grateful for all the generous donors who helped us match the $5,000 gift. That’s a total of $10,000 raised to support nonprofit community news in South Snohomish County.

For those who didn’t have a chance to donate — or who want another chance to support us — Nov. 1 marks the start of the annual NewsMatch, a collaborative nationwide fundraising movement to support independent journalism.

In a nutshell, this means that any contribution you make, up to $1,000, from Nov. 1 until Dec. 31 will be doubled. We have an ambitious goal of $90,000 — that’s $20,000 higher than the $70,000 we raised during last year’s NewsMatch campaign. But we have ambitious plans for those dollars. Your contributions will help us fund additional staffing, technology and outreach work to ensure that we can better cover the issues matter to you.

Starting Nov. 3, we’ll be sending out regular emails to remind readers of this opportunity. But for now, please accept our gratitude for your ongoing support.

Teresa Wippel is the founder, president and CEO of nonprofit My Neighborhood News Network.



