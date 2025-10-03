Thursday, October 2, 2025
High school sports roundup for Oct. 1, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-2
16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 15-11

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Emerson Alley: 26 assists
Sarah Simula: 8 kills, 9 aces

Cascade top individual stats:
Maggie Christensen: 40 assists, 7 aces
Lucy Cox: 17 kills

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5; Cascade 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-1; Lynnwood 1-2, 2-6
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Tennis

Shorewood at Meadowdale- postponed due to weather
Match rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Stanwood at Lynnwood- postponed due to weather
Match rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross County

Cascade, Lynnwood, Marysville Pilchuck, Stanwood – at McCollum Park
No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy, Kamiak, Lynnwood and Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Martha Lake Airport

