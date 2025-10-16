High school sports roundup for Oct. 15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated King’s 3-2
25-13, 11-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-11
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Sierra Swan: 27 digs, 1 kill
Emerson Alley: 23 assists, 16 digs, 4 kills
Sarah Simula: 15 digs, 11 kills, 1 assist
Makenna Davidson: 6 digs, 5 kills, 1 assist
Claire Dalan: 8 digs, 1 kill
Lia Brown: 7 kills 2 digs
Brooklyn Dino: 5 digs, 5 assists, 1 kill
Campbell Meek: 5 kills, 3 digs
Jillian Brown: 3 kills
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-7; King’s 5-8
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
